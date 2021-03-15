Log in
Aptiv : Merit Janow Nominated for Election to Aptiv's Board of Directors

03/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced Merit E. Janow will be standing for election to its board of directors in connection with Aptiv's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for April 30, 2021.

"I am very pleased that Merit Janow has been nominated for election to our board of directors," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "Merit is an internationally recognized expert in international trade and economic law and her demonstrated global expertise, experience and insight will enable her to make a significant contribution to Aptiv's board."

Professor Janow is the Dean, School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University, a position she has held since 2013. She also serves, since 1994, as a Professor of Professional Practice, International Economic Law and International Affairs at Columbia University. Previously, she directed the program in international finance and economic policy. Professor Janow regularly teaches advanced courses in frontier topics in international trade law and policy, World Trade Organization (WTO) law, at Columbia Law School, and international economic policy and China in the Global Economy at SIPA.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan and a juris doctorate from Columbia Law School at Columbia University. Professor Janow also serves as the Lead Independent Director of Mastercard Incorporated and is a member of the Board of Directors of Trimble Inc.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit www.Aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merit-janow-nominated-for-election-to-aptivs-board-of-directors-301247669.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
