Aptiv : to Present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference

08/31/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-citis-2020-global-technology-conference-301121265.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
