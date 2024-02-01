Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference, February 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201286543/en/