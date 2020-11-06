Log in
Aptiv : to Present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference

11/06/2020 | 04:31pm EST

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:15 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-baird-global-industrials-conference-301168011.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
