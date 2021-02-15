Log in
APTIV PLC

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
Aptiv : to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/15/2021 | 04:36pm EST
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Office, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, February 17 at 8.50 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301228427.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
