Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aptiv PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aptiv to Present at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms In Mobility, Electrification, & Compute

09/17/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms In Mobility, Electrification, & Compute, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-autotech--ai-forum-new-paradigms-in-mobility-electrification--compute-301379751.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about APTIV PLC
04:31pAPTIV TO PRESENT AT THE EVERCORE ISI : New Paradigms In Mobility, Electrificatio..
PR
04:16pINSIDER SELL : Aptiv
MT
09/13APTIV : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
09/10APTIV : to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
PR
09/10APTIV : Wells Fargo Adjusts Aptiv PT to $124 From $125, Maintains Underweight Ra..
MT
09/08APTIV : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
PR
08/31HYUNDAI MOTOR : to Unveil New IONIQ 5-based Self-Driving Robo Cab in Munich
MT
08/18APTIV : Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend
PR
08/16APTIV : Nomura Adjusts Aptiv's Price Target to $100 From $98, Maintains Reduce R..
MT
08/10APTIV : to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTIV PLC
More recommendations