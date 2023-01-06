Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aptiv PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
98.31 USD   +2.56%
04:06pInsider Sell: Aptiv
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Trim Friday Losses but Can't Return to Positive Ground
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Sputtering Again on Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aptiv to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

01/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on February 2, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call. 

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-794-2551 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 6982101.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-release-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-301715547.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about APTIV PLC
04:06pInsider Sell: Aptiv
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Trim Friday Losses but Can't Return to Positive..
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Sputtering Again on Friday
MT
2022Aptiv Closes $3.5 Billion Acquisition of Wind River From TPG
MT
2022Aptiv Completes Acquisition of Wind River From TPG at Lower Price of $3.5 Bln
MT
2022Aptiv Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Aptiv Completes the Acquisition of Wind River from TPG
PR
2022Aptiv PLC completed the acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. from TPG Capital, L.P. ..
CI
2022Aptiv Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Aptiv PLC Announces Appointment of William T. Presley as Senior Vice President and Chie..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTIV PLC
More recommendations