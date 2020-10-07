Log in
APTIV : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
US Steel, Aptiv rise; NatWest Group, Roku fall
Aptiv : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/07/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on October 29, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call. 

To participate by telephone, please dial +1.800.367.2403 (U.S. & Canada) or +1.334.777.6978 (international) 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title. The confirmation code is 6173758.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301148011.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


