  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aptiv PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
Aptiv : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/11/2021 | 06:46am EDT
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call. 

To participate by telephone, please dial 866.548.4713 (U.S.) or +1 323.794.2093 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 7839365.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-release-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301396565.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


