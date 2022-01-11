Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy software firm Wind River for $4.3 bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv PLC
said on Tuesday it would buy software firm Wind River from
private equity firm TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash.
Wind River makes software for companies in the aerospace and
defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive sectors.
The company's 2021 revenue was about $400 million.
Aptiv said it would finance the deal through a combination
of cash and debt.
Wind River will operate as a stand-alone business within
Aptiv.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)