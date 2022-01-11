Log in
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

APTV
Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy software firm Wind River for $4.3 bln

01/11/2022
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Aptiv PLC said on Tuesday it would buy software firm Wind River from private equity firm TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash.

Wind River makes software for companies in the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive sectors. The company's 2021 revenue was about $400 million.

Aptiv said it would finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt.

Wind River will operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 321 M - -
Net income 2021 646 M - -
Net Debt 2021 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44 654 M 44 654 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 151 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Clark President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph R. Massaro Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Operations
Rajiv Lochan Gupta Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Peterson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glen W. de Vos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTIV PLC0.07%44 654
DENSO CORPORATION5.57%66 964
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.70%25 663
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.01%23 132
CONTINENTAL AG3.27%21 781
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.95%19 892