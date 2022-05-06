Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aptiv PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 11:52:23 am EDT
104.39 USD   -0.23%
10:44aCredit Suisse Lowers Aptiv's Price Target to $150 from $160, Says Stock May Have Overhang Related to Guidance, Reset May Be Needed; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/05APTIV PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Aptiv PLC, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

05/06/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19.

Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to Reuters calculations.

It would also represent a return to the production levels at the plant before Shanghai's lockdown in late March forced the company to suspend work there.

Tesla declined to provide immediate comment.

Before the lockdown, Tesla had run three shifts at the Shanghai plant. The factory, which makes Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, reopened on April 19 after a 22-day closure, its longest since the site opened in late 2019.

The Shanghai lockdown has also been challenging for Tesla and other manufacturers because of the complication of getting parts from suppliers.

In one example, Aptiv, which supplies wire harnesses for Tesla, was not able to resume production in mid-April and there were concerns that this could have a knock-on effect on the automaker's production, according to a person familiar with the matter.

But Tesla managed to secure wire harnesses from other suppliers and Aptiv got approval from authorities to resume production at the end of April, the person said.

Aptiv said Friday that "all wiring harnesses supplied came from Aptiv."

The disruption to Tesla's Shanghai plant has been one of the highest profile consequences of China's measures to control its biggest COVID-19 outbreak, which have also crimped consumption, including vehicle sales.

Sales of electric vehicles (EV) had been booming in China before the COVID lockdowns. Tesla's sales in China jumped 56% in the first quarter, while EV sales by its larger rival in China, BYD, increased fivefold.

Tesla assembled 55,462 vehicles in March at its Shanghai plant when it paused production for six days in the month, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.

The reopening of its Shanghai factory was heavily publicised by state media and was undertaken with the support of authorities who helped Tesla transport more than 6,000 workers and carry out disinfection work, Reuters reported this week.

Tesla's progress, however, comes as a survey showed that Japanese companies are struggling to reopen factories in Shanghai, indicating difficulties with the municipal government's push to help key businesses get back to work.

The Shanghai Japanese Commerce and Industry Club said on Thursday that of 54 companies that responded to an April 27-30 survey, 63% said their factories had yet to resume operations.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by Sam Holmes, Jason Neely and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APTIV PLC -0.91% 103.71 Delayed Quote.-36.57%
TESLA, INC. 0.24% 874.4769 Delayed Quote.-17.36%
All news about APTIV PLC
10:44aCredit Suisse Lowers Aptiv's Price Target to $150 from $160, Says Stock May Have Overha..
MT
05/05APTIV PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Aptiv PLC, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Aptiv Q1 Adjusted Earnings Retreat, Sales Advance; Company Reaffirms 2022 Outlook
MT
05/05Auto parts maker Aptiv joins rivals to flag earnings hit from China lockdowns
RE
05/05Earnings Flash (APTV) APTIV Reports Q1 Revenue $4.18B, vs. Street Est of $4.06B
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (APTV) APTIV Posts Q1 EPS $0.63, vs. Street Est of $0.61
MT
05/05Aptiv Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
05/05Aptiv PLC Provides Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/05Aptiv PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTIV PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 813 M - -
Net income 2022 926 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 346 M 28 346 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart APTIV PLC
Duration : Period :
Aptiv PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTIV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 104,63 $
Average target price 148,25 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Clark President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph R. Massaro Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Operations
Matthew Peterson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glen W. de Vos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katherine Hargrove Ramundo Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTIV PLC-36.57%28 346
DENSO CORPORATION-18.23%45 619
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.86%17 516
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.66%14 862
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-29.62%13 953
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-23.74%13 344