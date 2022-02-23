Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aptiv PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
97.64 USD   +0.63%
09/13APTIV PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13Tesla supplier Aptiv to buy 85% stake in Intercable unit in EV tech push
RE
09/13Aptiv Agrees to Buy Provider of High-Voltage Busbars, Interconnect Services for 595 Million Euros
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Aptiv PLC Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-14-2022 02:23 PM

09/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Welcome to our next presentation. From Aptiv, we have Chairman and CEO, Kevin Clark; and then CFO and Senior Vice President, Business Operations; Joe Massaro and the Investor Relations team...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about APTIV PLC
09/13APTIV PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13Tesla supplier Aptiv to buy 85% stake in Intercable unit in EV tech push
RE
09/13Aptiv Agrees to Buy Provider of High-Voltage Busbars, Interconnect Services for 595 Mil..
MT
09/13Aptiv Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Industry-Leading Provider of High-Voltage B..
PR
09/09BofA Securities Lowers Price Target on Aptiv to $158 From $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/06Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
09/02INSIDER SELL : Aptiv
MT
08/25INSIDER SELL : Aptiv
MT
08/18Aptiv Declares Dividend of $1.375 on 5.5% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred, Pay..
MT
08/18Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTIV PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 168 M - -
Net income 2022 570 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 454 M 26 454 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart APTIV PLC
Duration : Period :
Aptiv PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTIV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 97,64 $
Average target price 130,96 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Clark Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph R. Massaro Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Operations
Matthew Peterson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glen W. de Vos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katherine Hargrove Ramundo Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTIV PLC-39.53%26 289
DENSO CORPORATION-21.26%39 712
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.63%16 537
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-15.00%14 931
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.91%14 195
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-30.93%13 821