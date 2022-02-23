Advanced search
Aptiv PLC
Summary
APTV
JE00B783TY65
APTIV PLC
(APTV)
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
97.64
USD
+0.63%
09/13
APTIV PLC
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13
Tesla supplier Aptiv to buy 85% stake in Intercable unit in EV tech push
RE
09/13
Aptiv Agrees to Buy Provider of High-Voltage Busbars, Interconnect Services for 595 Million Euros
MT
Transcript : Aptiv PLC Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-14-2022 02:23 PM
09/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Welcome to our next presentation. From Aptiv, we have Chairman and CEO, Kevin Clark; and then CFO and Senior Vice President, Business Operations; Joe Massaro and the Investor Relations team...
All news about APTIV PLC
09/13
APTIV PLC
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13
Tesla supplier Aptiv to buy 85% stake in Intercable unit in EV tech push
RE
09/13
Aptiv Agrees to Buy Provider of High-Voltage Busbars, Interconnect Services for 595 Mil..
MT
09/13
Aptiv Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Industry-Leading Provider of High-Voltage B..
PR
09/09
BofA Securities Lowers Price Target on Aptiv to $158 From $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/06
Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
09/02
INSIDER SELL
: Aptiv
MT
08/25
INSIDER SELL
: Aptiv
MT
08/18
Aptiv Declares Dividend of $1.375 on 5.5% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred, Pay..
MT
08/18
Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend
PR
Analyst Recommendations on APTIV PLC
09/09
BofA Securities Lowers Price Target on Aptiv to $158 From $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/11
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Aptiv's Price Target to $120 From $149, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
08/11
Nomura Adjusts Aptiv's Price Target to $80 From $72, Maintains Reduce Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
17 168 M
-
-
Net income 2022
570 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 828 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
46,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
26 454 M
26 454 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,82x
EV / Sales 2023
1,55x
Nbr of Employees
155 000
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart APTIV PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTIV PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
97,64 $
Average target price
130,96 $
Spread / Average Target
34,1%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Clark
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph R. Massaro
Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Business Operations
Matthew Peterson
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Glen W. de Vos
Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katherine Hargrove Ramundo
Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APTIV PLC
-39.53%
26 289
DENSO CORPORATION
-21.26%
39 712
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
-26.63%
16 537
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.
-15.00%
14 931
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
-15.91%
14 195
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
-30.93%
13 821
