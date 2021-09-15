Aptorum : Financial Statements (Form 6-K) 09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Statements Table of Contents Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 F-2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) F-3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) F-4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) F-5 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) F-6 F-1 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 19,935,888 $ 3,495,231 Restricted cash 130,125 130,125 Digital currencies - 1,539 Accounts receivable 47,093 62,221 Inventories 32,785 39,133 Marketable securities, at fair value 702,937 28,384,944 Investments in derivatives - 4,289 Amounts due from related parties 113,858 - Due from brokers 160,341 160,337 Other receivables and prepayments 795,087 1,378,996 Total current assets 21,918,114 33,656,815 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,148,449 4,686,323 Operating lease right-of-use assets 355,202 547,389 Non-marketable investments 4,079,707 4,079,707 Intangible assets, net 917,170 964,857 Long-term deposits 296,225 296,225 Total Assets $ 31,714,867 $ 44,231,316 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties $ 133,761 $ 145,926 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,537,237 3,240,772 Finance lease liabilities, current 50,881 49,396 Operating lease liabilities, current 339,040 432,600 Total current liabilities 4,060,919 3,868,694 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 22,106 47,923 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 63,008 155,121 Loan payables to related parties 1,098,492 2,007,285 Total Liabilities $ 5,244,525 $ 6,079,023 Commitments and contingencies - - EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 13,170,374 and 11,584,324 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 13,170,374 $ 11,584,324 Class B Ordinary Shares ($1.00 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,754 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 22,437,754 22,437,754 Additional paid-in capital 42,441,471 38,247,903 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,267 53,296 Accumulated deficit (46,570,550 ) (30,489,126 ) Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 31,507,316 41,834,151 Non-controlling interests (5,036,974 ) (3,681,858 ) Total equity 26,470,342 38,152,293 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 31,714,867 $ 44,231,316 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Healthcare services income $ 637,784 $ 327,273 Operating expenses Costs of healthcare services (629,987 ) (436,171 ) Research and development expenses (5,508,356 ) (4,315,033 ) General and administrative fees (2,564,117 ) (2,076,634 ) Legal and professional fees (1,240,512 ) (1,540,304 ) Other operating expenses (189,125 ) (641,457 ) Total operating expenses (10,132,097 ) (9,009,599 ) Other (loss) income (Loss) gain on investments in marketable securities, net (7,565,273 ) 192,134 Gain on non-marketable investment - 1,635,939 Loss on investments in derivatives, net (4,289 ) (101,233 ) Gain on use of digital currencies 4,918 - Interest expense, net (126,102 ) (144,226 ) Sundry income 82,652 111,398 Total other (loss) income, net (7,608,094 ) 1,694,012 Net loss $ (17,102,407 ) $ (6,988,314 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,020,983 ) (783,749 ) Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited $ (16,081,424 ) $ (6,204,565 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,280,137 29,956,393 Net loss $ (17,102,407 ) $ (6,988,314 ) Other Comprehensive (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (25,029 ) 31,170 Other Comprehensive (loss) income (25,029 ) 31,170 Comprehensive loss (17,127,436 ) (6,957,144 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,020,983 ) (783,751 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited (16,106,453 ) (6,173,393 ) See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Class A Ordinary

Shares Class B Ordinary

Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss) Non-

controlling

interests Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Amount Amount Amount Amount Amount Balance, January 1, 2021 11,584,324 $ 11,584,324 22,437,754 $ 22,437,754 $ 38,247,903 $ (30,489,126 ) $ 53,296 $ (3,681,858 ) $ 38,152,293 Issuance of share to non-controlling interest - - - - 34,133 - - (34,133 ) - Net loss - - - - - (16,081,424 ) - (1,020,983 ) (17,102,407 ) Issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares 1,387,925 1,387,925 - - 2,612,075 - - - 4,000,000 Share-based compensation - - - - 712,919 - - - 712,919 Exercise of share options 158,125 158,125 - - 441,010 - - - 599,135 Exercise of warrants 40,000 40,000 - - 90,012 - - - 130,012 Disposal of subsidiaries under common control transaction - - - - 303,419 - (5,386 ) (300,000 ) (1,967 ) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations - - - - - - (19,643 ) - (19,643 ) Balance, June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) 13,170,374 $ 13,170,374 22,437,754 $ 22,437,754 $ 42,441,471 $ (46,570,550 ) $ 28,267 $ (5,036,974 ) $ 26,470,342 Balance, January 1, 2020 6,597,362 $ 6,597,362 22,437,754 $ 22,437,754 $ 24,887,624 $ (37,555,980 ) $ (5,552 ) $ (1,509,456 ) $ 14,851,752 Issuance of shares to non-controlling interest - - - - 22,325 - - (22,325 ) - Net loss - - - - - (6,204,565 ) - (783,749 ) (6,988,314 ) Issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants, net of issuance cost 1,351,350 1,351,350 - - 7,662,977 - - - 9,014,327 Share-based compensation - - - - 584,094 - - - 584,904 Exercise of share options 2,274 2,274 - - 27,084 - - - 29,358 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations - - - - - - 31,170 (2 ) 31,168 Balance, June 30, 2020

(Unaudited) 7,950,986 $ 7,950,986 22,437,754 $ 22,437,754 $ 33,184,104 $ (43,760,545 ) $ 25,618 $ (2,315,532 ) $ 17,522,385 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,102,407 ) $ (6,988,314 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 596,864 702,633 Share-based compensation 712,919 584,094 Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities, net 7,565,273 (192,134 ) Gain on non-marketable investment - (1,635,939 ) Loss on investments in derivatives, net 4,289 101,233 Gain on use of digital currencies (4,918 ) - Settlement of service fee by tokens and digital currencies 10,457 12,000 Operating lease cost 212,640 288,057 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 62,705 Impairment loss of property, plant and equipment - 330,445 Impairment loss of other receivables and prepayment 80,000 - Interest income (2,905 ) (643 ) Interest expense 126,417 140,879 Accretion of finance lease liabilities 2,590 3,990 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,128 (1,153 ) Inventories 6,348 (133 ) Other receivables and prepayments 502,815 (332,750 ) Long-term deposits - (11,584 ) Due from brokers (4 ) 156,671 Amounts due from related parties (1,923 ) 50,962 Amounts due to related parties (138,582 ) 2,852 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 867,090 (29,382 ) Operating lease liabilities (206,126 ) (270,434 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,754,035 ) (7,025,945 ) Cash flows from investing activities Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed (113,828 ) - Purchases of intangible assets (6,026 ) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,278 ) (53,555 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 20,116,734 952,196 Net cash provided by investing activities 19,991,602 898,641 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of finance lease obligations (26,922 ) (26,924 ) Exercise of warrants 130,012 - Loan from a related party 3,500,000 500,000 Repayment of loan from related parties (4,400,000 ) (4,529,778 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants, net 4,000,000 9,229,995 Payments for issuance costs - (215,668 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,203,090 4,957,625 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 16,440,657 (1,169,679 ) Cash and restricted cash- Beginning of period 3,625,356 5,293,173 Cash and restricted cash - End of period $ 20,066,013 $ 4,123,494 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid $ 133,623 $ 73,220 Income taxes paid $ - $ - Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash Cash $ 19,935,888 $ 4,019,324 Restricted cash 130,125 104,170 Total cash and restricted cash shown on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 20,066,013 $ 4,123,494 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 1. ORGANIZATION The condensed consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Aptorum Group Limited (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries. The Company and its subsidiaries are hereinafter collectively referred to as the 'Group'. The Company, formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and STRIKER ASIA OPPORTUNITIES FUND CORPORATION, is a company incorporated on September 13, 2010 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The Company researches and develops life science and biopharmaceutical products within its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aptorum Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as APTUS Therapeutics Limited ('Aptorum Therapeutics') and its indirect subsidiary companies (collectively, 'Aptorum Therapeutics Group'). 2. LIQUIDITY The Group reported a net loss of $17,102,407 and net operating cash outflow of $6,754,035 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Group had an accumulated deficit of $46,570,550 as of June 30, 2021. The Group's operating results for future periods are subject to numerous uncertainties and it is uncertain if the Group will be able to reduce or eliminate its net losses for the foreseeable future. If management is not able to generate significant revenues from its product candidates currently in development, the Group may not be able to achieve profitability. The Group's principal sources of liquidity have been cash, marketable securities and line of credit facility from related parties. As of the date of issuance of the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group has approximately $16 million of restricted and unrestricted cash and approximately $15 million of undrawn line of credit facility from related parties. Based upon the current market price of the Group's marketable securities, it anticipates it can liquidate such marketable securities, if necessary. In addition, the Group will need to maintain its operating costs at a level through strict cost control and budgeting to ensure operating costs will not exceed the aforementioned sources of funds to continue as a going concern for a period within one year after the issuance of its condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group believes that available cash, together with the efforts from aforementioned management plan and actions, should enable the Group to meet current anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months after the date that the condensed consolidated financial statements are issued and the Group has prepared the condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. We may, however, need additional capital in the future to fund our continued operations. If we determine that our cash requirements exceeds the amount of cash and cash equivalents we have at the time, we may seek to issue equity or debt securities or obtain credit facilities. The issuance and sale of additional equity or convertible debts would result in further dilution to our shareholders. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased fixed obligations and could result in operating covenants that might restrict our operations. We cannot assure you the financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to us, if at all. F-6 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Principles of consolidation The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group are presented on the accrual basis of accounting in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('U.S. GAAP') and include the accounts of the Company, its direct and indirect wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. All material intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-controlling interests represent the equity interests that are not attributable to the Group. Use of estimates The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements as well as income and expenses during the reporting period. Significant accounting estimates reflected in the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements include valuation of equity securities, fair value of investments in securities, finance lease, warrants and share options, the useful lives of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, impairment of long-lived assets, valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, and collectability of receivables. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Marketable securities Marketable securities are publicly traded stocks measured at fair value and classified within Level 1 and 2 in the fair value hierarchy because the Group either uses quoted prices for identical assets in active markets, inputs that are based upon quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets, or quoted prices for identical assets in markets with insufficient volume or infrequent transaction (less active markets). F-7 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Non-marketable investments Non-marketable investments are comprising of investments in non-redeemable preferred shares of privately-held companies that are not required to be consolidated under the variable interest or voting models. Non-marketable investments are classified as non-current assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets as those investments do not have stated contractual maturity dates. The non-marketable equity securities not accounted for under the equity method are measured at cost, less any impairment, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for identical or similar investments of the same issuer. Adjustments are determined primarily based on a market approach as of the transaction date. Operating leases At the inception of a contract, the Group determines if the arrangement is, or contains, a lease. Operating lease liabilities are recognized at lease commencement based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. Operating lease right-of-use assets are initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease payments made at or before the lease commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and less any lease incentives received. As the rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined, the Group uses incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date in determining the imputed interest and present value of lease payments. The incremental borrowing rate is determined based on the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow an amount equal to the lease payments on a collateralized basis over a similar term in a similar economic environment. The lease term for all of the Group's leases includes the non-cancellable period of the lease plus any additional periods covered by either a Group's option to extend (or not to terminate) the lease that the Group is reasonably certain to exercise, or an option to extend (or not to terminate) the lease controlled by the lessor. For operating leases, the Group recognizes a single lease cost on a straight-line basis over the remaining lease term. The Group has elected not to recognize right-of-use assets or lease liabilities for leases with an initial term of 12 months or less and the Group recognizes lease expense for these leases on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. F-8 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Revenue recognition Revenue is recognized under ASC 606 for both periods presented when (or as) the Group satisfies performance obligations by transferring a promised goods or services to a customer. Revenue is measured at the transaction price which is based on the amount of consideration that the Group expects to receive in exchange for transferring the promised goods or services to the customer. Revenue from healthcare services is measured upon the provision of the relevant services. Recently adopted accounting pronouncements In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses ('ASU 2016-13'). Subsequently, the FASB issued ASU 2019-05, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses (Topic 326): Targeted Transition Relief. The amendments in ASU 2016-13 update guidance on reporting credit losses for financial assets. These amendments affect loans, debt securities, accounts receivables, net investments in leases, off balance sheet credit exposures, reinsurance receivables, and any other financial assets not excluded from the scope that have the contractual right to receive cash. The Group adopted this standard effective January 1, 2021. The adoption does not have a material effect on the Group's consolidated financial statements. Recently issued accounting standards which have not yet been adopted In December 2019, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2019-12, Income Taxes (Topic 740): 'Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes' ('ASU 2019-12'), which simplifies the accounting for income taxes. This standard will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, and interim periods within fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, on a prospective basis, and early adoption is permitted. The Group is currently evaluating the impact of the new standard on its consolidated financial statements. F-9 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 4. REVENUE For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, all revenue came from provision of healthcare services in Hong Kong. 5. INVESTMENT AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT Assets Measured at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis The following table provides the assets and liabilities carried at fair value measured on a recurring basis as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Current Assets Marketable securities Common stocks $ 66,781 $ 636,156 $ - $ 702,937 Total assets at fair value $ 66,781 $ 636,156 $ - $ 702,937 December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Current Assets Marketable securities Common stocks $ 66,062 $ 28,318,882 $ - $ 28,384,944 Investments in derivatives Warrants - - 4,289 4,289 Total assets at fair value $ 66,062 $ 28,318,882 $ 4,289 $ 28,389,233 The following is a reconciliation of Level 3 assets measured and recorded at fair value on a recurring basis for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020: Warrants Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 4,289 Change in unrealized depreciation (4,289 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) $ - Net change in unrealized depreciation relating to investments still held at June 30, 2021 - Warrants Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 203,320 Change in unrealized appreciation (101,233 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) $ 102,087 Net change in unrealized appreciation relating to investments still held at June 30, 2020 (101,233 ) F-10 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) The following table presents the quantitative information about the Group's Level 3 fair value measurements of investment as of December 31, 2020, which utilized significant unobservable internally-developed inputs: December 31, 2020 Valuation technique Unobservable input Range (weighted average) Warrants Black-Scholes Model Estimated time to exit Historical Volatility 6 months 122% F-11 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Non-marketable investments The Group's non-marketable investments are investments in privately held companies without readily determinable fair values. The carrying value of the non-marketable investments are adjusted based on price changes from observable transactions of identical or similar securities of the same issuer (referred to as the measurement alternative) or for impairment. Any changes in carrying value are recorded within other income (loss), net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. The following is a summary of unrealized gains and losses recorded in other income (loss), net, and included as adjustments to the carrying value of non-marketable investments held as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 based on the observable price in an orderly transaction for the same or similar security of the same issuers: For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Upward adjustments $ - $ 1,635,939 Total unrealized gain for non-marketable investments $ - $ 1,635,939 The Group did not record any realized gains or losses for the non-marketable investments measured at fair value on a non-recurring basis during the six months ended June 30, 2021and 2020. The following table summarizes the total carrying value of the non-marketable investments held as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 including cumulative unrealized upward and downward adjustments made to the initial cost basis of the investments: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Initial cost basis $ 4,079,707 $ 4,079,707 Upward adjustments - - Total carrying value at the end of the year $ 4,079,707 $ 4,079,707 The Group did not transfer any non-marketable investments into marketable securities during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. F-12 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 6. OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS Other receivables and prepayments as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consisted of: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Prepaid insurance $ 226,692 $ 82,060 Prepaid research and development expenses 214,768 978,044 Prepaid service fee 152,384 174,114 Prepaid rental expenses 13,406 14,251 Rental deposits 12,071 12,022 Other receivables 97,527 74,176 Other prepaid expenses 78,239 44,329 $ 795,087 $ 1,378,996 7. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET Property, plant and equipment as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consisted of: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Computer equipment $ 78,980 $ 77,611 Furniture, fixture, and office and medical equipment 264,623 262,664 Leasehold improvements 542,514 542,514 Laboratory equipment 4,060,488 4,058,538 Motor vehicle under finance leases 239,093 239,093 Assets in construction 1,899,169 1,899,169 7,084,867 7,079,589 Less: accumulated depreciation 2,936,418 2,393,266 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 4,148,449 $ 4,686,323 Depreciation expenses for property, plant and equipment amounted to $543,152 and $583,104 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group recorded $330,445 of impairment loss of buildings in other operating expenses due to the management assessed that its carrying amount may not be recoverable. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, no impairment loss was recorded. As a result of the relocation of office, the Group disposed certain leasehold improvement and furniture, fixture, and office equipment in the old office and incurred a disposal loss of $62,705 in other operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, no gain or loss from disposal was recorded. F-13 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 8. LONG-TERM DEPOSITS Long-term deposits as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consisted of: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Rental deposits $ 149,175 $ 149,175 Prepayments for equipment 147,050 147,050 $ 296,225 $ 296,225 9. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED EXPENSES Accounts payable and accrued expenses as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consisted of: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Deferred bonus and salaries payable $ 2,305,496 $ 2,078,958 Research and development expenses payable 929,694 750,989 Professional fees payable 144,713 185,838 Cost of healthcare services payable 107,399 104,457 Insurance expenses payable - 33,152 Others 49,935 87,378 $ 3,537,237 $ 3,240,772 10. INCOME TAXES The Company and its subsidiaries file tax returns separately. Income taxes Cayman Islands: under the current laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company and its subsidiaries in the Cayman Islands are not subject to taxes on their income and capital gains. Hong Kong: in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of Hong Kong, a company registered in Hong Kong is subject to income taxes within Hong Kong at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the Hong Kong subsidiaries that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 16.5%. The subsidiaries of the Group in Hong Kong did not have assessable profits that were derived Hong Kong during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no Hong Kong profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. F-14 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) United Kingdom: in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of United Kingdom, a company registered in the United Kingdom is subject to income taxes within the United Kingdom at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the United Kingdom subsidiaries that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 19%. The subsidiary of the Group in the United Kingdom did not have assessable profits that were derived from the United Kingdom during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no United Kingdom profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. Singapore: in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of Singapore, a company registered in the Singapore is subject to income taxes within Singapore at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the Singapore subsidiaries that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 17%. The subsidiary in Singapore did not have assessable profits that were derived from Singapore during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no Singapore profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. United States (Nevada): in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of the United States, a company registered in the United States is subject to income taxes within the United States at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the United States subsidiaries in Nevada that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 21%. The subsidiary in the United States did not have assessable profits that were derived from the United States during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no United States profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. Canada: in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of Canada, a company registered in Canada is subject to income taxes within Canada at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the Canada subsidiaries that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 15%. The subsidiary in Canada did not have assessable profits that were derived from Canada during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no Canada profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. Ireland: in accordance with the relevant tax laws and regulations of Ireland, a company registered in Ireland is subject to income taxes within Ireland at the applicable tax rate on taxable income. All the Ireland subsidiaries that are not entitled to any tax holiday were subject to income tax at a rate of 12.5%. The subsidiary in Ireland did not have assessable profits that were derived from Ireland during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Therefore, no Ireland profit tax has been provided for in the periods presented. On a semi-annually basis, the Group evaluates the realizability of deferred tax assets by jurisdiction and assesses the need for a valuation allowance. In assessing the realizability of deferred tax assets, the Group considers historical profitability, evaluation of scheduled reversals of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income and tax-planning strategies. Valuation allowances have been provided on deferred tax assets where, based on all available evidence, it was considered more likely than not that some portion or all of the recorded deferred tax assets will not be realized in future periods. After consideration of all positive and negative evidence, the Group believes that as of June 30, 2021, it is more likely than not the deferred tax assets will not be realized. F-15 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 11. RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS The following is a list of a director and related parties to which the Group has transactions with: (a) Ian Huen, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Group; (b) Darren Lui, the President and an Executive Director of the Group; (c) Clark Cheng, the Executive Director of the Group; (d) AENEAS CAPITAL LIMITED, an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (e) Aeneas Group Limited, an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (f) Aeneas Management Limited, an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (g) Aenco Limited, an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (h) Aeneas Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd, an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (i) Jurchen Investment Corporation, the holding company and an entity controlled by Ian Huen; (j) CGY Investment Limited, an entity jointly controlled by Darren Lui; (k) ACC Medical Limited, an entity controlled by Clark Cheng; (l) Sabrina Khan, the Chief Financial Officer of the Group; (m) SMTPH Limited, an entity controlled by Ian Huen Amounts due from related parties Amounts due from related parties consisted of the following as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current (Unaudited) Aeneas Management Limited $ 1,923 $ - SMTPH Limited 111,935 - Total $ 113,858 $ - Amounts due to related parties Amounts due to related parties consisted of the following as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current (Unaudited) Aeneas Group Limited $ 133,736 $ 123,922 Jurchen Investment Corporation - 19,454 Ian Huen - 2,110 Darren Lui 14 - Sabrina Khan 11 39 Clark Cheng - 401 Total $ 133,761 $ 145,926 Non-current Aeneas Group Limited (Note a) $ 1,098,492 $ 1,507,285 Jurchen Investment Corporation (Note a) - 500,000 Total $ 1,098,492 $ 2,007,285 F-16 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Related party transactions Related party transactions consisted of the following for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020: For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loan from related parties (Note a) - Aeneas Group Limited $ 1,000,000 $ 500,000 - Jurchen Investment Corporation $ 2,500,000 $ - Repayment of loan and loan interest (Note a) - Aeneas Group Limited $ 1,448,526 $ 1,979,782 - Jurchen Investment Corporation $ 3,085,097 $ 2,549,996 Interest expenses (Note a) - Aeneas Group Limited $ 60,773 $ 89,404 - Jurchen Investment Corporation $ 65,644 $ 51,475 Consultant, management and administrative fees (Note b) - CGY Investments Limited $ 80,000 $ 76,129 - ACC Medical Limited $ 79,402 $ - - Aeneas Management Limited $ - $ 231,795 - Aenco Limited $ - $ 476,923 - Aeneas Technology (Hong Kong) Limited $ - $ 247,118 Rental expense (Note c) - Jurchen Investment Corporation $ - $ 96,300 F-17 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) Note a: On August 13, 2019, the Group entered into financing arrangements with Aeneas Group Limited, a related party, and Jurchen Investment Corporation, the ultimate parent of the Group, allowing the Group to access up to a total $15 million in line of credit debt financing. The line of credit will mature on August 12, 2022 and the interest on the outstanding principal indebtedness will be at the rate of 8% per annum. The Group may early repay, in whole or in part, the principal indebtedness and all interest accrued at any time prior to the maturity date without the prior written consent of the lender and without payment of any premium or penalty.

Note b: CGY Investment Limited provided certain consultancy, advisory and management services to the Group on potential investment projects related to healthcare or R&D platforms. CGY Investment Limited is entitled to receive HK $104,000 (approximately $13,333) per calendar month. The agreement will be remained in effect until 1 month's notice in writing is given by either party.

ACC Medical Limited provided certain consultancy, advisory, and management services to the Group on clinic operations and other related projects for clinics' business development. ACC Medical Limited is entitled to receive HK $101,542 (approximately $13,018) per calendar month. The agreement will be remained in effect until 1 month's notice in writing is given by either party. Aenco Limited provided certain information technology services to the Group. Aenco Limited was initially entitled to receive a fixed amount of services fees of HKD 540,000 (approximately $69,231) per calendar month with the expiry date on December 31, 2020. The agreement was replaced by another agreement on April 1, 2020. Pursuant to the replaced agreement, Aenco Limited is entitled to receive a fixed amount of services fee of HKD 700,000 (approximately $89,744) per calendar month. On September 30, 2020, the replaced agreement was terminated as mutually agreed. Aeneas Technology (Hong Kong) Limited provided research to the Group to assist the Group in computerized drug screening process of Smart-ACTTM platform. Aeneas Technology (Hong Kong) Limited is entitled to receive a fixed amount of research fees of HKD 963,760 (approximately $123,559) per calendar month with the expiry date on October 30, 2021. On September 30, 2020, the agreement was terminated as mutually agreed. Aeneas Management Limited provided certain documentation and administrative services to the Group. Aeneas Management Limited was initially entitled to receive a fixed amount of services fees of HKD 452,000 (approximately $57,949) per calendar month with the expiry date on December 31, 2020. On April 30, 2020, the agreement was terminated as mutually agreed. Note c: Jurchen Investment Corporation entered into a sub-tenancy agreement with a subsidiary of the Group for the rental arrangement of an office in Hong Kong. For the period February 1, 2018 through January 31, 2021, Jurchen Investment Corporation was entitled to receive a fixed amount of rental fee of HKD130,000 (approximately $16,667) per calendar month. In May 2020, Jurchen Investment Corporation and the Group mutually agreed to early terminate the rental agreement and returned the office on May 31, 2020. Note d: On January 2, 2020, Aptorum Medical Limited further issued 115 shares to Clark Cheng in according to the appointment agreement, decreasing the equity interest of the Company from 94% to 93%. On January 2, 2021, Aptorum Medical Limited issued 117 shares to Clark Cheng in according to the appointment agreement, decreasing the equity interest of the Company from 93% to 92%. Note e: On May 27, 2021, Aptorum Therapeutics Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group Limited, entered a Share Sale Agreement to sell all of the shares of SMPTH Limited to Aeneas Group Limited at the consideration $1. The sale of SMPTH Limited was a common control transaction and resulted in $303,419 increase in additional paid-in capital in the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity. F-18 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 12. LEASE As of June 30, 2021, the Group has three non-short-term operating leases for office, laboratories and clinic with remaining terms expiring from 2020 through 2023 and a weighted average remaining lease term of 1.1 years. Weighted average discount rates used in the calculation of the operating lease liability is 8%. The discount rates reflect the estimated incremental borrowing rate, which includes an assessment of the credit rating to determine the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow, on a collateralized basis for a similar term, an amount equal to the lease payments in a similar economic environment. For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Lease cost Finance lease cost: Depreciation $ 23,909 $ 23,909 Interest on lease liabilities 2,590 3,990 Operating lease cost 212,640 288,057 Short-term lease cost 43,014 31,868 Variable lease cost - - Sublease income - - Total lease cost $ 282,153 $ 347,824 Other information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 206,126 $ 270,434 Financing cash flows from finance leases 26,922 26,924 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities - 1,086,732 Weighted-average remaining lease term - finance leases 1.4 years 2.4 years Weighted-average remaining lease term - operating leases 1.1 years 1.9 years Weighted-average discount rate - finance leases 2.5 % 2.5 % Weighted-average discount rate - operating leases 8.0 % 8.0 % The maturity analysis of operating leases liabilities as of June 30, 2021 is as follows: June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) Remaining periods ending December 31, 2021 $ 244,683 2022 149,539 2023 17,143 Total future undiscounted cash flow 411,365 Less: Discount on operating lease liabilities (9,317 ) Present value of operating lease liabilities 402,048 Less: Current portion of operating lease liabilities (339,040 ) Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 63,008 On May 14, 2018, the Group leased a vehicle for its operation with a lease term of 54 months, and the lease was classified as a finance lease. The following lists the components of the net present value of finance leases liabilities: June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Remaining periods ending December 31, 2021 $ 26,922 2022 49,358 Total future undiscounted cash flow 76,280 Less: Discount on finance lease liabilities (3,293 ) Present value of finance lease liabilities 72,987 Less: Current portion of finance lease liabilities (50,881 ) Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities $ 22,106 F-19 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 13. ORDINARY SHARES On May 26, 2021, the Group issued 1,387,925 Class A Ordinary Shares to Jurchen Investment Corporation at $2.882 per share, representing 10% premium to the last closing price of the Group's Class A Ordinary Shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Group issued 40,000 and 158,125 Class A Ordinary Shares to warrant holders and share option holders respectively. On February 28, 2020, the Group entered into securities purchase agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') with certain non-affiliated institutional investors and Jurchen Investment Corporation, the ultimate parent of the Group, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell a total of 1,351,350 Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants to purchase 1,351,350 of the Class A Ordinary Shares, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. At the completion of the offering, approximately $1.0 million offering costs was charged to additional paid-in capital. Each warrant entitled their holders to purchase 1 Class A Ordinary Shares and is exercisable immediately as of the date of issuance at an exercise price of $7.40 per Class A Ordinary Share and expire seven years from the date of issuance. Additionally, the Group issued 43,243 warrants to placement agent on terms substantially the same as the warrants issued to investors, except that the exercise price of the warrants issued to the placement agent is $8.88. The issued warrants are classified as equity in accordance with ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging. This ASC provides a scope exception from classifying and measuring as a financial liability a contract that would otherwise meet the definition of a derivative if the contract is both (i) indexed to the entity's own stock and (ii) meets the equity classifications conditions. The Group concluded the issued warrants should be equity-classified since they contain no provisions which would require the Group to account for the warrants as a derivative liability and therefore were initially measured at fair value in permanent equity with subsequent changes in fair value not measured. Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares have the same rights except for the following: (i) each Class A Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote while each Class B Ordinary Share is entitled to ten votes; and (ii) each Class B Ordinary Share is convertible into one Class A Ordinary Share at any time while Class A Ordinary Shares are not convertible under any circumstances. 14. SHARE BASED COMPENSATION Share option plan A total of 5,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares (subject to subsequent adjustments described more fully below) may be issued pursuant to awards under the 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the '2017 Share Option Plan'). Subsequent adjustments include that on each January 1, starting with January 1, 2020, an additional number of shares equal to the lesser of (i) 2% of the outstanding number of Class A Ordinary Shares (on a fully diluted basis) on the immediate preceding December 31, and (ii) such lower number of Class A Ordinary Shares as may be determined by the board of directors, subject in all cases to adjustments as provided in Section 10 of the 2017 Share Option Plan. Awards will be made pursuant to agreements and may be subject to vesting and other restrictions as determined by the board of directors. On March 15, 2019, the Group granted 218,222 share options to directors, employees, external consultants and advisors of the Group with an exercise price of $12.91. On March 16, 2020, the Group granted 536,777 share options to directors, employees, external consultants and advisors of the Group with an exercise price of $2.99. On June 1, 2020, the Group granted 148,792 share options to directors and employees of the Group with an exercise price of $3.11. On August 10, 2020, 27,473 options were granted to a consultant with an exercise price is $3.64 per share. On March 11, 2021, the Company granted total 752,185 share options to employees, directors, external consultants and advisors of the Group with an exercise price of $2.76. F-20 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) A summary of the option activity as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and changes during the period is presented below: Number of

share

options Weighted

average

exercise

price

$ Remaining

contractual

term in

years Aggregate

Intrinsic

value

$ Outstanding, January 1, 2021 717,717 3.76 11.22 Granted 752,185 2.76 12.29 Exercised (158,125 ) 3.79 15,969 Forfeited (5,602 ) 2.92 Outstanding, June 30, 2021 1,306,175 3.18 11.50 423,411 Exercisable, June 30, 2021 298,803 4.35 10.40 48,779 Outstanding, January 1, 2020 218,222 12.91 11.51 Granted 685,569 3.02 12.02 Exercised (2,274 ) 12.91 - - Forfeited (2,150 ) 8.79 - Outstanding, June 30, 2020 899,367 5.38 11.60 - Exercisable, June 30, 2020 106,852 12.91 10.51 - The weighted-average grant date fair value of share option grants during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $2.57 and $1.76, respectively. The maximum contractual term for share option was 12.8 years. The fair value of each stock option award is estimated on the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model under the following assumptions. Granted in 2021 Granted in 2020 Expected volatility 97.70 % 88.44%-96.55 % Risk-free interest rate 1.64 % 0.59%-0.69 % Expected term from grant date (in years) 5.62-6.41 5.25-7.29 Dividend rate - - Dilution factor 1 0.9909-1 Fair value $2.51-$2.60 $1.55-$2.66 In connection with the grant of share options to employees and non-employees, the Group recorded share-based compensation charges of $491,696 and $221,223 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 respectively, and $427,062 and $157,032 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 respectively. F-21 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 15. NET LOSS PER SHARE The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per share: For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Numerator: Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited $ (16,081,424 ) $ (6,204,565 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 34,280,137 29,956,393 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) Basic loss per share is computed by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted loss per share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if securities or other contracts to issue ordinary shares were exercised or converted into ordinary shares. Potential dilutive securities are excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share in loss periods as their effect would be anti-dilutive. 16. CONTINGENT PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS The Group has entered into agreements with independent third parties for purchasing office and laboratory equipment. As of June 30, 2021, we had non-cancellable purchase commitments of $49,166. The Group has additional contingency payment obligations under each of the license agreements, such as milestone payments, royalties, research and development funding, if certain condition or milestone is met. Milestone payments are to be made upon achievements of certain conditions, such as Investigational New Drugs ('IND') filing or U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') approval, first commercial sale of the licensed products, or other achievements. The aggregate amount of the milestone payments that we are required to pay up to different achievements of conditions and milestones for all the license agreements signed as of June 30, 2021 are as below: Amount Drug molecules: up to the conditions and milestones of Preclinical to IND filing $ 282,564 From entering phase 1 to before first commercial sale 22,276,410 First commercial sale 14,956,410 Net sales amount more than certain threshold in a year 70,769,231 Subtotal 108,284,615 Diagnostics technology: up to the conditions and milestones of Before FDA approval 201,349 Total $ 108,485,964 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Group incurred $59,232 and nilmilestone payments, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Group did not incur any royalties or research and development funding. F-22 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (Stated in U.S. Dollars) 17. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Group has evaluated subsequent events through the date of issuance of the condensed consolidated financial statements, no subsequent event is identified that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the condensed consolidated financial statements. F-23 Attachments Original document

