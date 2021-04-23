Log in
    APM   KYG6096M1069

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED

(APM)
Aptorum Group Limited : Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

04/23/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, today announced an interview with President and Executive Director, Mr. Darren Lui, will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. local time across the United States. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/fKbhSBqKAeI

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research. For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020.

As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,20 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,1 M 86,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 71,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 57,4x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aptorum Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTORUM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Spread / Highest target 493%
Spread / Average Target 493%
Spread / Lowest Target 493%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Huen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darren Lui President & Executive Director
Sabrina Khan Chief Financial Officer
Clark Cheng Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Wai-Yip Lee Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED2.43%86
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.96%434 870
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.25%294 078
PFIZER, INC.7.39%215 540
NOVARTIS AG-2.96%199 501
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.69%197 340
