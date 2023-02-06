Advanced search
    APM   KYG6096M1143

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED

(APM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:13:48 2023-02-06 am EST
4.200 USD   -4.98%
10:09aAptorum Group Limited to Hold Special Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on February 21, 2023
BU
01/31Aptorum Group Limited(ENXTPA:APM) dropped from Next Biotech Index
CI
01/25Aptorum : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
Aptorum Group Limited to Hold Special Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on February 21, 2023

02/06/2023 | 10:09am EST
Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases, today announced that it will hold a special extraordinary meeting of shareholders at the London office 4T.07, 17 Hanover Square, Mayfair London, England W1S 1BN at 10:00 a.m. London Time on February 21, 2023 (5:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 21, 2023 / 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on February 21, 2023 / 11:00 a.m. Central European Time on February 21, 2023).

The proposals to be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the special extraordinary meeting are to consider and vote on the resolutions for a merger of the Company with a newly established wholly owned subsidiary whereby the Company would be the surviving company in order to change the par value of the Company shares from USD10 to USD0.00001, and certain amendments of the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. Details related to each of the two proposals are available on a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2023.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications), autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aptorum has completed two phase I clinical trials for its ALS-4 (MRSA) and orphan drug designated SACT-1 (Neuroblastoma) small molecule drugs and commercializing its NLS-2 NativusWell® nutraceutical (menopause). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development and ongoing clinical validation of its novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020.

As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 15,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 3,82%
Managers and Directors
Darren Lui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Siu Head-Finance
Clark Cheng Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Wai-Yip Lee Head-Research & Development
Justin Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED-19.65%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.82%430 370
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.31%322 186
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.37%309 611
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.81%269 030
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.22%260 994