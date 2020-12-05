Aptose Biosciences : 2020 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253 in Patients with R/R AML or HR-MDS
A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253
in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or Higher-risk MDS
Presented by: Rafael Bejar 1,2
Authors:
Rafael Bejar
1,2
Hongying Zhang
1
Nasrin Rastgoo
1
Khalid Benbatoul
1
Yuying Jin
1
Mathew Thayer
1
Susan Sheng
1
Victor Montalvo-Lugo
1
Gregory Chow
1
Jotin Marango
1
Stephen Howell
2
William Rice
1
Aptose Biosciences, San Diego, CA
UC San Diego, Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA
ASH 2020
ASH Virtual Abstract Presentation #1042
Dec 5
th, 2020
Presenter Disclosures:
Aptose Biosciences - Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice-President
Bristol Myers Squibb - Consultant, DSMB Chair, Research Funding
Gilead - Consultant, Data Monitoring Committee
Takeda - Consultant, Research Funding
Daichi-Sankyo- Consultant
AbbVie - Consultant
Astex - Consultant, Data Review Committee
APTO-253, a Unique Small Molecule Repressor of MYC in Clinical Development
)
2 .0
1 h r
le
3 h r
hic
6 h r
e
1 .5
1 2 h r
A r V
2 4 h r
m R N e o v e
1 .0
M y c h a n g
0 .5
(F o ld C
0 .0
E O L -1
M V 4 -1 1
K G -1
The MYC oncogene is dysregulated in > 50% all human cancers and generally considered "undruggable"
APTO-253targets a conserved G4 structure in the promoter of the MYC oncogene*
Reduces MYC mRNA and protein levels, causes induction of p21
Triggers cell cycle arrest at G0-G1 phase and induces apoptosis
Broad killing of primary mononuclear cells isolated from bone marrow of patients with AML, MDS, or MPN**
APTO-253binds Fe 2+ intracellularly and forms iron adduct Fe(253) 3 - an active drug species with similar in vitro anti-tumor potency as its monomeric form***
APTO-253was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of AML by the US FDA
*Local et al., 2018; **Kurtz, et al., 2017; Tsai, et al., 2018
3
APTO-253 Phase 1a/b Dose Escalating Clinical Trial Ongoing and Now in Dose Level 5
Objectives
Ongoing Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter,
3 + 3 dose-escalation clinical study of APTO-253 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS (NCT02267863).
Primary objectives:
• Assess safety and tolerability of APTO-253
• Determine MTD and DLT of APTO-253 given on days 1, 8, 15 and 22 of each 28-day cycle
• Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)
Key secondary objectives:
• Assess PK profile and PD activity
• Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity
Dose Escalation Phase
Patients administered IV infusion
Weekly on days 1, 8, 15, and 22 on a 28-day cycle
Planned 9 dose levels
Planned expansion cohorts
PATIENT POPULATION
Relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS
(with > 10% bone marrow blasts) who have been failed by or be intolerant to all standard therapies
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 18:50:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
