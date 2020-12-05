Aptose Biosciences : 2020 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253 in Patients with R/R AML or HR-MDS

Objectives

Ongoing Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter,

3 + 3 dose-escalation clinical study of APTO-253 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS (NCT02267863).

Primary objectives:

• Assess safety and tolerability of APTO-253

• Determine MTD and DLT of APTO-253 given on days 1, 8, 15 and 22 of each 28-day cycle

• Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Key secondary objectives:

• Assess PK profile and PD activity

• Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity

Dose Escalation Phase