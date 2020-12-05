Log in
Aptose Biosciences : 2020 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253 in Patients with R/R AML or HR-MDS

12/05/2020 | 01:51pm EST
A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253

in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or Higher-risk MDS

Presented by: Rafael Bejar1,2

Authors:

Rafael Bejar1,2

Hongying Zhang1

Nasrin Rastgoo1

Khalid Benbatoul1

Yuying Jin1

Mathew Thayer1

Susan Sheng1

Victor Montalvo-Lugo1

Gregory Chow1

Jotin Marango1

Stephen Howell2

William Rice1

  1. Aptose Biosciences, San Diego, CA
  2. UC San Diego, Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA

ASH 2020

ASH Virtual Abstract Presentation #1042

Dec 5th, 2020

Presenter Disclosures:

  • Aptose Biosciences - Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice-President
  • Bristol Myers Squibb - Consultant, DSMB Chair, Research Funding
  • Gilead - Consultant, Data Monitoring Committee
  • Takeda - Consultant, Research Funding
  • Daichi-Sankyo- Consultant
  • AbbVie - Consultant
  • Astex - Consultant, Data Review Committee

APTO-253, a Unique Small Molecule Repressor of MYC in Clinical Development

  • The MYC oncogene is dysregulated in > 50% all human cancers and generally considered "undruggable"
  • APTO-253targets a conserved G4 structure in the promoter of the MYC oncogene*
    • Reduces MYC mRNA and protein levels, causes induction of p21
    • Triggers cell cycle arrest at G0-G1 phase and induces apoptosis
    • Broad killing of primary mononuclear cells isolated from bone marrow of patients with AML, MDS, or MPN**
  • APTO-253binds Fe2+ intracellularly and forms iron adduct Fe(253)3 - an active drug species with similar in vitro anti-tumor potency as its monomeric form***
  • APTO-253was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of AML by the US FDA

*Local et al., 2018; **Kurtz, et al., 2017; Tsai, et al., 2018

3

APTO-253 Phase 1a/b Dose Escalating Clinical Trial Ongoing and Now in Dose Level 5

Objectives

Ongoing Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter,

3 + 3 dose-escalation clinical study of APTO-253 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS (NCT02267863).

Primary objectives:

Assess safety and tolerability of APTO-253

Determine MTD and DLT of APTO-253 given on days 1, 8, 15 and 22 of each 28-day cycle

Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Key secondary objectives:

Assess PK profile and PD activity

Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity

Dose Escalation Phase

  • Patients administered IV infusion
  • Weekly on days 1, 8, 15, and 22 on a 28-day cycle
  • Planned 9 dose levels
  • Planned expansion cohorts

PATIENT POPULATION

Relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk MDS (with > 10% bone marrow blasts) who have been failed by or be intolerant to all standard therapies

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 18:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
