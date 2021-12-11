Log in
    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
  Report
Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of Luxeptinib in R/R AML

12/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
11 FLT3-ITD(69%), 4 FLT3-TKD/gatekeepermutant (25%) including 2 ITD+F691L, 1 D835Y, 1 D698H, 3 FLT3 WT

A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic FLT3/BTK Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients

with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Aaron D. Goldberg1, Maro Ohanian2, Paul B. Koller3, Jessica Altman4, Mohamad Cherry5, Benjamin Tomlinson6, Namrata Chandhok7, Hongying Zhang8, Nasrin Rastgoo8, Khalid Benbatoul8, Yuying Jin8, Genia Su8, Donna N. Haney8, Jotin Marango8, Stephen Howell9, William Rice8, Rafael Bejar8,9

1Department of Medicine, Leukemia Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 2Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 3 Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology and HCT, City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA; 4Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; 5Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ; 6University Hospital of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH; 7Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, Miami, FL; 8Aptose Biosciences Inc, San Diego, CA; 9Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, San Diego, CA

INTRODUCTION

OBJECTIVES & STUDY DESIGN

Treatment Cohorts

Pharmacokinetic Profile

Antitumor Activity in Patients

Luxeptinib (CG-806) is a potent oral small molecule inhibitor of the wild type and all mutant forms of the FLT3 kinase, including ITD, D835Y, and F691L. Luxeptinib simultaneously suppresses additional signaling pathways in AML cells (CSF1R, PDGFRα, TRK, SYK, BTK, LYN, AKT, ERK, MAPK), kills primary AML cells insensitive to other FLT3 inhibitors at pM and low nM concentrations, and shows enhanced activity in combination with venetoclax. Patient-derived AML cells retain sensitivity to luxeptinib even when harboring mutations of NPM1, IDH1, ASXL1, or TP53

Patient Demographics

(Ongoing Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter, 3+3 dose-escalation clinical study (NCT04477291) in Relapsed or refractory AML and higher-riskMDS who failed or are ineligible for / intolerant of intensive chemotherapy or transplantation

  • Patients administered oral capsules, twice daily on a 28-day cycle
  • Planned expansion cohorts after dose escalation
  • Additional patients may be enrolled (back filling) at dose levels previously declared safe
  • Intra-patientdose escalation is allowed if higher dose is safe in 3 or more patients

Primary objectives:

  • Assess safety and tolerability of luxeptinib (CG-806)
  • Determine maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and / or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Key secondary objectives:

  • Assess PK profile and PD activity
  • Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity

Safety and Tolerability Profile

As of data-cutdate on October 6, 2021:

  • 16 patients were treated across 3 cohorts:

Heavily-pretreated AML patients with median 3 lines of prior therapies (range 1-8)

10 (62.5%) patients had prior FLT3i therapy.

9 (56%) received gilteritinib, 5 of them also received other FLT3i including midostaurin, quizartinib or crenolanib; 1 patient received sorafenib.

4 patients in DDI study co-administered with a CYP3A4/5 inhibiting azole anti-fungal.

4 patients continue treatment on study

Blood

100

80

Peripheral

60

40

in

% Blast

20

0

-14

-7

0

7

14

21

28

Days of Treatment in Cycle 1

Patient #3 - Heavily pretreated de novo AML:

Lux effectively targeted FLT3-ITD clone

  • 36y, female, treated with Lux 450mg BID
  • 8 prior regimens including FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib and crenolanib, venetoclax and alloSCT
  • Mutations detected at screening: FLT3-ITD, DNMT3A, NPM1, GATA2, WT1
  • Aggressively progressed before Lux treatment
  • 90+% reduction of blasts in cycle 1, before disease progression in Cycle 2

Patient #4 - de novo AML:

Lux effectively targeted FLT3-ITD and other mutant clones associated with poor outcomes

  • 76y, male, treated with Lux 450mg BID
  • 2 prior regimens: azacytidine, venetoclax
  • FLT3-ITDVAF (↓ 80%) from 0.62 in peripheral blood at screening to 0.12 at the end of treatment (C4D9)
  • Simultaneous reduction of GATA2 R337K (↓ 100%),
    TET2 R1359C (↓ 73%), SRSF2 P95L (↓ 39%) and ASXL1 E635R (↓ 33%)
  • PTPN11 mutant clone emerged at the end of treatment

Patient Demographics

Cohorts

1 to 3 (N=16)*

Median Age (Range), Years

73.5 (36, 81)

Sex, N (%)

Male

11

(68.8%)

Female

5

(31.3%)

Ethnicity, N (%)

Not Hispanic or Latino

12

(75.0%)

Hispanic or Latino

1

(6.3%)

Not Reported

3

(18.8%)

Race, N (%)

White

12

(75.0%)

Asian

2

(12.5%)

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

1

(6.3%)

Other

1

(6.3%)

ECOG Score, N (%)

0 -Normal activity

2

(12.5%)

1 -Symptoms, but ambulatory

13

(81.3%)

  • Luxeptinib was generally well tolerated across 450 - 750mg BID over multiple cycles.
  • Currently, dose level 900mg BID (Cohort 4) is ongoing.
  • One DLT occurred in each dose level of 450mg and 750mg (scored as "possibly related" to study drug), requiring expansion to 6 patients. No DLTs occurred in the other 5 patients and supported dose escalation.

Events

Cohorts 1 to 3 (N=16)*

Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs)

15 (93.8%)

Any TEAEs ≥ Grade 3

14 (87.5%)

Any Luxeptinib Related TEAEs ≥ Grade 3

4 (25.0%)

TEAE Leading to Treatment Discontinuation

3 (18.8%)

TEAE Leading to Death

3 (18.8%)

Any Luxeptinib Related TEAEs Leading to Death

0 (0%)

Any Serious TEAEs (SAEs)

13 (81.3%)

Any Luxeptinib Related SAEs

2 (12.5%)†

Dose Limiting Toxicity

2 (12.5%)††

* Data-cut date: Oct 06, 2021

  • One patient had Grade 3 encephalopathy; another patient had Grade 3 pericardial effusion and Grade 2 pleural effusion. All were assessed as possibly related to Lux.
    †† The above mentioned two Grade 3 SAEs in two patients were assessed as DLTs.

Luxeptinib Pharmacodynamic Biomarker: FLT3 Target Engagement in R/R AML Patients

FLT3-pY591 Inhibition in EOL-1 Cell PIA Assay

(n=11, Cohorts 1-3)

FLT3-FLT3(gly)/t-ppretonormalized-dose)

100

75

50

25

(%,

0

> 85% Inhibition

-9

-8

-7

-6

-5

Luxeptinib plasma conc. (μM)

Patient #5 - Heavily pretreated de novo

AML / myeloid sarcoma:

Lux eradicates FLT3-ITD clone and delivers

MRD-negative CR

  • 46y, male, treated with Lux 450mg BID
  • 6 prior regimens including FLT3 inhibitor sorafenib, venetoclax and 2 alloSCT
  • MRD-negativecomplete response confirmed on C5D3 with FLT3-ITDVAF below detection limit (BLD) and blast< 0.1% by high-sensitivityflow cytometry
  • Patient continues on study in Cycle 12

LUXEPTINIB PHASE 1a/b CONCLUSIONS

2 -In bed <50% of the time

1

(6.3%)

FLT3 Mutation Status, N (%)

WT

3 (18.8%)

ITD

11

(68.8%)

TKD or gatekeeper mutations

4 (25.0%)

AML Type, N (%)

De novo

11

(68.8%)

Secondary AML

4 (25.0%)

Therapy-related AML

1

(6.3%)

Relapsed or Refractory, N (%)

Relapsed

3 (18.8%)

Refractory

5 (31.3%)

Both Relapsed and Refractory

8 (50.0%)

RBC Transfusion Dependent, N (%)

Yes

12

(75.0%)

Platelet Transfusion Dependent, N (%)

Yes

11

(68.8%)

Median Number of Lines of Prior Therapy (Range)

3 (1, 8)

Chemotherapy, N(%)

10

(62.5%)

Transplant, N (%)

3 (18.8%)

Radiation, N(%)

1

(6.3%)

Targeted and Immunotherapy, N (%)

16 (100%)

Hypomethylating Agent

Anti-BCL2 (venetoclax)

15

(93.8%)

FLT3 Inhibitor**

10

(62.5%)

Antibody drug conjugate

2 (12.5%)

IDH1-Inhibitor (ivosidenib)

1

(6.3%)

JAK Inhibitor (ruxolitinib)

1

(6.3%)

Checkpoint Inhibitor (ipilimumab)

1

(6.3%)

Other Experimental Agent

2 (12.5%)

*Data-cut date: Oct 06, 2021

**9 patients recieved gilteritinib, 5 of them also received other FLT3i crenolanib, quizartinib, or midostaurin. 1 patient received sorafenib.

Luxeptinib Related Treatment Emergent Adverse Events

Preferred Term

Cohorts 1 to 3 (N=16)*

Any Grade, N (%)

Grade 3, N (%)

Grade 4, N (%)

Any Related TEAE

9 (56.3%)

2 (12.5%)

2 (12.5%)

Fatigue

3 (18.8%)

0

0

Nausea

3 (18.8%)

0

0

Anaemia

2 (12.5%)

2 (12.5%)

0

Blood alkaline phosphatase increased

2 (12.5%)

0

0

Platelet count decreased

2 (12.5%)

0

2 (12.5%)

Abdominal distension

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Abdominal pain

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Activated partial thromboplastin time prolonged

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Constipation

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Decreased appetite

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Diarrhoea

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Encephalopathy

1 (6.3%)

1 (6.3%)

0

Headache

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Hyperphosphataemia

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Insomnia

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Lymphocyte count decreased

1 (6.3%)

1 (6.3%)

0

Neutrophil count decreased

1 (6.3%)

0

1 (6.3%)

Pericardial effusion

1 (6.3%)

1 (6.3%)

0

Photophobia

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Pleural effusion

1 (6.3%)

0

0

Weight decreased

1 (6.3%)

0

0

White blood cell count decreased

1 (6.3%)

1 (6.3%)

0

*No luxeptinib related TEAEs = Grade 5 as of Oct 06, 2021

ASH2021 Abstract# 1272

FLT3 target engagement by luxeptinib in plasma inhibitory activity (PIA) assay, a surrogate for in vivo FLT3 inhibition

  • Plasma levels >0.2 µM consistently deliver > 85% inhibition of FLT3-pY591 in reporter cells EOL-1
  • Dose-dependentinhibition of FLT3 signaling (pFLT3, pSTAT5, pERK and c-Myc)
  • Dose-dependentinhibition of non-FLT3 pathways phospho- SYK, BTK and PDGFα.

Plasma PK Profile

Luxeptinib achieved plasma concentrations Ctrough around 1µM for dose levels of

600mg (cohort 1) and 750mg (cohort 3)

We thank our principal investigators, clinical site staff, and most importantly, our patients and their families for their participation in this clinical trial.

  • Luxeptinib is well tolerated at dose levels of 450, 600 and 750 mg BID over multiple cycles
  • Two apparent DLTs (1 each in Cohorts 1 and 3) led to expansion; no DLTs occurred in the other 5 patients and supported dose escalation to next dose levels.
  • PK plasma concentrations at steady state achieved ~1µM; PD biomarker documented inhibition of FLT3 signaling and other survival pathways
  • Anti-leukemicactivity has been observed in heavily pretreated relapsed FLT3-ITD AML patients as evidenced by significant reduction of FLT3-ITD VAF and blasts in bone marrow and / or peripheral blood.
  • One FLT3-ITD AML patient has had confirmed MRD-negative CR and continues treatment in Cycle 12.
  • Currently treating patients with R/R AML and higher-risk MDS at 900 mg BID in Cohort 4
  • Currently also treating patients with R/R B-cell malignancies in a Ph 1 a/b study (NCT03893682, the latest update presented at ASH2021 abstract/poster#1355)

Disclosures: Current clinical study is sponsored by Aptose Biosciences Inc. The following

authors are employees of Aptose Biosciences Inc.: H Zhang, N Rastgoo, K Benbatoul, G Su, D Haney, Y Jin, J Marango, W Rice and R Bejar

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 22:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -72,2 M -56,7 M -56,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 226 M 178 M 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 115x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
