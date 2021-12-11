Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of Luxeptinib in R/R B-Cell Malignancies
A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients
with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies
Felipe Samaniego1, John M. Burke2, Daruka Mahadevan3, Mohamad Cherry4, Ahad Ali Sadiq5, M. Zach Koontz6, Jose C Villasboas7, Erin Reid8, Elizabeth Cull9, Victor Priego10, Lindsey E Roeker11, Patrick Cobb12, Jason M. Melear13, Paul Conkling14, David Cosgrove15, Hongying Zhang16, Nasrin Rastgoo16,
Khalid Benbatoul16, Genia Su16, Donna N. Haney16, Yuying Jin16, Jotin Marango16, Stephen Howell8, William Rice16, Rafael Bejar8,16
1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 2Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Aurora, CO; 3Mays Cancer Center, MD Anderson, UT Health San Antonio, TX; 4Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Hematology Oncology, Morristown, NJ; 5Fort
Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Fort Wayne, IN; 6Pacific Cancer Care, Monterey, CA; 7Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; 8Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, San Diego, CA; 9Greenville Health System, Greenville, South Carolina; 10Regional Cancer Care Associates, Hackensack, NJ; 11Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 12St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT; 13Texas Oncology-Austin Midtown, Austin, TX; 14Virginia Oncology Associates, Norfolk, Virginia; 15Northwest Cancer Specialists / Compass Oncology, Vancouver, WA; 16Aptose Biosciences Inc, San Diego, CA
INTRODUCTION
OBJECTIVES & STUDY DESIGN
Treatment Cohorts
Pharmacokinetic Profile
Antitumor Activity in Patients
Luxeptinib (CG-806) is a potent, non-covalent oral inhibitor designed to target BTK and FLT3. It suppresses BCR signaling pathways (through inhibition of LYN, SYK, BTK, AKT, ERK) in cell lines and primary CLL cells, kills malignant B-cells insensitive to ibrutinib or venetoclax at low nM concentrations, and shows enhanced activity in combination with venetoclax.
(NCT03893682) Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter, clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL or NHL who failed or were intolerant to >2 lines of established therapy, or for whom no other treatment options are available
Additional patients may be enrolled (back filling ) at dose levels previously declared safe
Intra-patientdose escalation is allowed if higher dose is safe in 3 or more patients.
Primary objectives:
Assess safety and tolerability
Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)
Key secondary objectives:
Assess PK profile and PD activity
Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity
Characterize the bioavailability (BA) of an
automated filled (G2) vs. the original hand-filled (G1) formulations
As of data-cut date on September 29, 2021
26 patients, including 5 patients in BA sub-study, were enrolled and treated across 5 cohorts
5 patients continue treatment on study
Heavily-pretreatedB-cell cancer patients with median 4 lines of prior therapies (range 1-12)
14 (53.8%) patients had prior ibrutinib therapy. At least 2 of them also received other BTKi acalabrutinib or AVL-292
Pt# 5 (FL)
Tumor Reduction in A Patient with Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (FL)
Patient Demographics
Safety and Tolerability Profile
Events
Cohorts
1 to 5 (N=26)*
Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs)
25 (96.2%)
Any TEAEs ≥ Grade 3
18 (69.2%)
TEAE Leading to Treatment Discontinuation
4
(15.4%)
TEAE Leading to Death
0 (0.0%)
Any Serious TEAEs (SAEs)
9
(34.6%)
Any Luxeptinib Related TEAEs ≥ Grade 3
11
(42.3%)‡
Any Luxeptinib Related SAEs
4 (15.4%)†
Dose Limiting Toxicity
1 (3.8%)††
* Data-cut date: Sep 29, 2021; ‡ Including 2 patients who experienced Grade 3
lymphocytosis; † All four were assessed as possibly related to study drug; ††One
patient (Dose level 5, 750mg) had new onset hypertension during screening (Grade
1) and on C1D1 prior dosing (Grade 2), which became Grade 3 on C1D6 and then
Best Response in Evaluable Patients Treated in Various Cohorts
All patients, who had at least one imaging for tumor or IgM measurement (WM patient) since starting treatment, were included (n=15).
Heavily-pretreatedincluded many relapsed or refractory after BTKi therapy with several patients showing rapid progression immediately before Lux treatment
Emergence of modest anti-tumor activity to Lux correlated with increased plasma concentrations
60
450 mg
600 mg
Baseline
40
from
20
42.5% Reduction
%SPD
0
-20
C3D1
C5D1
C7D1
C9D1
C11D1
C13D1
C15D1
Screening C1D1
Treatment (Cycle/Day)
60-year-oldwhite female with grade 1 FL
received 2 prior regimens:
bendamustine + obinutuzumab; rituximab
Tumor growth decelerated but continued to increase while on 450mg BID:
SPD increased 28%, 11% and 9% at C3D1, C5D1 and C7D1, respectively, when compared with previous FDG PET-CT scan.
43% tumor reduction from peak (11% from baseline) upon dose escalation to 600mg BID:
Following dose escalation to 600mg in cycle 8, her lesion growth arrested, followed by continuous reduction to less than baseline:
By C15D1, primary lesions shrank by 43% and 11% when compared with highest measurement (C7D1) and baseline (screening), respectively.
Well-toleratedwith single agent activity for the duration of 16+ cycles of therapy
Grade 4 hypertension and were assessed as possibly related to study drug.
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events
Preferred Term
Cohorts 1 to 5 (N=26)*
Related TEAE
All TEAE
Any Grade, N (%)
Grade 3-4, N (%)
Any Grade, N** (%) Grade 3-4, N (%)
All Patients
21
(80.8%)
11
(42.3%)
25 (96.2%)
18
(69.2%)
Diarrhoea
8 (30.8%)
2
(7.7%)
11 (42.3%)
2
(7.7%)
Nausea
7 (26.9%)
0
8 (30.8%)
0
Neutrophil count decreased
7 (26.9%)
5 (19.2%)
7 (26.9%)
5 (19.2%)
Fatigue
6 (23.1%)
0
9 (34.6%)
1
(3.8%)
Vomiting
6 (23.1%)
0
6 (23.1%)
0
White blood cell count decreased
4 (15.4%)
2
(7.7%)
4 (15.4%)
2
(7.7%)
Aspartate aminotransferase increased
3 (11.5%)
0
6 (23.1%)
0
Platelet count decreased
3 (11.5%)
2
(7.7%)
5 (19.2%)
4 (15.4%)
Anaemia
2
(7.7%)
2
(7.7%)
8 (30.8%)
6 (23.1%)
Headache
2
(7.7%)
1
(3.8%)
4 (15.4%)
1
(3.8%)
Abdominal distension
2
(7.7%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Alanine aminotransferase increased
2
(7.7%)
1
(3.8%)
3 (11.5%)
1
(3.8%)
Constipation
2
(7.7%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Insomnia
2
(7.7%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Dyspnoea
1
(3.8%)
0
6 (23.1%)
2
(7.7%)
Hypokalaemia
1
(3.8%)
0
5 (19.2%)
1
(3.8%)
Decreased appetite
1
(3.8%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Dizziness
1
(3.8%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Muscular weakness
1
(3.8%)
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Abdominal pain
0
0
6 (23.1%)
0
Cough
0
0
5 (19.2%)
0
Fall
0
0
3 (11.5%)
1
(3.8%)
Nasal congestion
0
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Pleural effusion
0
0
3 (11.5%)
0
Thrombocytopenia
0
0
3 (11.5%)
1
(3.8%)
*No Related TEAEs = Grade 5 as of Sep 29, 2021 ** ≥10% of patients
ASH2021 Abstract# 1355
Plasma PK Profile
Luxeptinib achieved dose-related steady state plasma concentration with
consistent Cmin > 1µM over multiple cycles at the dose of 750mg BID (cohort 5).
We thank our principal investigators, clinical site staff, and most importantly, our patients and their families for their participation in this clinical trial.
LUXEPTINIB PHASE 1a/b CONCLUSIONS
Anti-tumoractivity observed in multiple patients: FL, WM,
CLL/SLL, DLBCL
Tumor reduction in patient with follicular lymphoma (FL) upon dose escalation from 450 mg to 600 mg
IgM reduction in patient with WM at 750mg dose
Dose escalation well-tolerated from 150 - 750 mg BID over multiple cycles
One apparent DLT of hypertension led to expansion at 750 mg BID in Cohort 5 - upon further review appears unlikely related; no DLTs occurred in the other 5 patients and supported dose escalation to 900 mg BID.
Currently treating patients with R/R B-cell malignancies at 900 mg BID in Cohort 6
Currently also treating patients with R/R FLT3-mutant/wildtype AML or higher-risk MDS in a Ph 1 a/b study (NCT04477291, the latest update presented at ASH2021 abstract/poster#1272)
Disclosures: Current clinical study is sponsored by Aptose Biosciences Inc. The following authors are employees of Aptose
Biosciences Inc.: H Zhang, N Rastgoo, K Benbatoul, G Su, D Haney, Y Jin, J Marango, W Rice and R Bejar
