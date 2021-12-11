Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of Luxeptinib in R/R B-Cell Malignancies

Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Fort Wayne, IN; 6Pacific Cancer Care, Monterey, CA; 7Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; 8Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, San Diego, CA; 9Greenville Health System, Greenville, South Carolina; 10Regional Cancer Care Associates, Hackensack, NJ; 11Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 12St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT; 13Texas Oncology-Austin Midtown, Austin, TX; 14Virginia Oncology Associates, Norfolk, Virginia; 15Northwest Cancer Specialists / Compass Oncology, Vancouver, WA; 16Aptose Biosciences Inc, San Diego, CA

1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 2Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Aurora, CO; 3Mays Cancer Center, MD Anderson, UT Health San Antonio, TX; 4Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Hematology Oncology, Morristown, NJ; 5Fort

A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients

Luxeptinib (CG-806) is a potent, non-covalent oral inhibitor designed to target BTK and FLT3. It suppresses BCR signaling pathways (through inhibition of LYN, SYK, BTK, AKT, ERK) in cell lines and primary CLL cells, kills malignant B-cells insensitive to ibrutinib or venetoclax at low nM concentrations, and shows enhanced activity in combination with venetoclax.

(NCT03893682) Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter, clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL or NHL who failed or were intolerant to >2 lines of established therapy, or for whom no other treatment options are available 3 + 3 dose-escalation, accelerated titration design

Intra-patient dose escalation is allowed if higher dose is safe in 3 or more patients. Primary objectives: Assess safety and tolerability

Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) Key secondary objectives: Assess PK profile and PD activity

Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity

Characterize the bioavailability (BA) of an

automated filled (G2) vs. the original hand-filled (G1) formulations

As of data-cut date on September 29, 2021 26 patients, including 5 patients in BA sub-study, were enrolled and treated across 5 cohorts

Heavily-pretreated B-cell cancer patients with median 4 lines of prior therapies (range 1-12)

