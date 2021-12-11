Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of Luxeptinib in R/R B-Cell Malignancies

12/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients

with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Felipe Samaniego1, John M. Burke2, Daruka Mahadevan3, Mohamad Cherry4, Ahad Ali Sadiq5, M. Zach Koontz6, Jose C Villasboas7, Erin Reid8, Elizabeth Cull9, Victor Priego10, Lindsey E Roeker11, Patrick Cobb12, Jason M. Melear13, Paul Conkling14, David Cosgrove15, Hongying Zhang16, Nasrin Rastgoo16,

Khalid Benbatoul16, Genia Su16, Donna N. Haney16, Yuying Jin16, Jotin Marango16, Stephen Howell8, William Rice16, Rafael Bejar8,16

1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; 2Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Aurora, CO; 3Mays Cancer Center, MD Anderson, UT Health San Antonio, TX; 4Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Hematology Oncology, Morristown, NJ; 5Fort

Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Fort Wayne, IN; 6Pacific Cancer Care, Monterey, CA; 7Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; 8Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, San Diego, CA; 9Greenville Health System, Greenville, South Carolina; 10Regional Cancer Care Associates, Hackensack, NJ; 11Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; 12St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT; 13Texas Oncology-Austin Midtown, Austin, TX; 14Virginia Oncology Associates, Norfolk, Virginia; 15Northwest Cancer Specialists / Compass Oncology, Vancouver, WA; 16Aptose Biosciences Inc, San Diego, CA

INTRODUCTION

OBJECTIVES & STUDY DESIGN

Treatment Cohorts

Pharmacokinetic Profile

Antitumor Activity in Patients

Luxeptinib (CG-806) is a potent, non-covalent oral inhibitor designed to target BTK and FLT3. It suppresses BCR signaling pathways (through inhibition of LYN, SYK, BTK, AKT, ERK) in cell lines and primary CLL cells, kills malignant B-cells insensitive to ibrutinib or venetoclax at low nM concentrations, and shows enhanced activity in combination with venetoclax.

(NCT03893682) Phase 1 a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter, clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL or NHL who failed or were intolerant to >2 lines of established therapy, or for whom no other treatment options are available

  • 3 + 3 dose-escalation, accelerated titration design
  • Additional patients may be enrolled (back filling ) at dose levels previously declared safe
  • Intra-patientdose escalation is allowed if higher dose is safe in 3 or more patients.

Primary objectives:

  • Assess safety and tolerability
  • Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Key secondary objectives:

  • Assess PK profile and PD activity
  • Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity
  • Characterize the bioavailability (BA) of an
    automated filled (G2) vs. the original hand-filled (G1) formulations

As of data-cut date on September 29, 2021

  • 26 patients, including 5 patients in BA sub-study, were enrolled and treated across 5 cohorts
  • 5 patients continue treatment on study
  • Heavily-pretreatedB-cell cancer patients with median 4 lines of prior therapies (range 1-12)
  • 14 (53.8%) patients had prior ibrutinib therapy. At least 2 of them also received other BTKi acalabrutinib or AVL-292

Pt# 5 (FL)

Tumor Reduction in A Patient with Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Patient Demographics

Safety and Tolerability Profile

Events

Cohorts

1 to 5 (N=26)*

Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs)

25 (96.2%)

Any TEAEs ≥ Grade 3

18 (69.2%)

TEAE Leading to Treatment Discontinuation

4

(15.4%)

TEAE Leading to Death

0 (0.0%)

Any Serious TEAEs (SAEs)

9

(34.6%)

Any Luxeptinib Related TEAEs ≥ Grade 3

11

(42.3%)‡

Any Luxeptinib Related SAEs

4 (15.4%)†

Dose Limiting Toxicity

1 (3.8%)††

* Data-cut date: Sep 29, 2021; ‡ Including 2 patients who experienced Grade 3

lymphocytosis; † All four were assessed as possibly related to study drug; ††One

patient (Dose level 5, 750mg) had new onset hypertension during screening (Grade

1) and on C1D1 prior dosing (Grade 2), which became Grade 3 on C1D6 and then

Best Response in Evaluable Patients Treated in Various Cohorts

All patients, who had at least one imaging for tumor or IgM measurement (WM patient) since starting treatment, were included (n=15).

  • Heavily-pretreatedincluded many relapsed or refractory after BTKi therapy with several patients showing rapid progression immediately before Lux treatment
  • Emergence of modest anti-tumor activity to Lux correlated with increased plasma concentrations

60

450 mg

600 mg

Baseline

40

from

20

42.5% Reduction

%SPD

0

-20

C3D1

C5D1

C7D1

C9D1

C11D1

C13D1

C15D1

Screening C1D1

Treatment (Cycle/Day)

  • 60-year-oldwhite female with grade 1 FL
  • received 2 prior regimens:

bendamustine + obinutuzumab; rituximab

  • Tumor growth decelerated but continued to increase while on 450mg BID:
    • SPD increased 28%, 11% and 9% at C3D1, C5D1 and C7D1, respectively, when compared with previous FDG PET-CT scan.
  • 43% tumor reduction from peak (11% from baseline) upon dose escalation to 600mg BID:
    • Following dose escalation to 600mg in cycle 8, her lesion growth arrested, followed by continuous reduction to less than baseline:
    • By C15D1, primary lesions shrank by 43% and 11% when compared with highest measurement (C7D1) and baseline (screening), respectively.
  • Well-toleratedwith single agent activity for the duration of 16+ cycles of therapy

Grade 4 hypertension and were assessed as possibly related to study drug.

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events

Preferred Term

Cohorts 1 to 5 (N=26)*

Related TEAE

All TEAE

Any Grade, N (%)

Grade 3-4, N (%)

Any Grade, N** (%) Grade 3-4, N (%)

All Patients

21

(80.8%)

11

(42.3%)

25 (96.2%)

18

(69.2%)

Diarrhoea

8 (30.8%)

2

(7.7%)

11 (42.3%)

2

(7.7%)

Nausea

7 (26.9%)

0

8 (30.8%)

0

Neutrophil count decreased

7 (26.9%)

5 (19.2%)

7 (26.9%)

5 (19.2%)

Fatigue

6 (23.1%)

0

9 (34.6%)

1

(3.8%)

Vomiting

6 (23.1%)

0

6 (23.1%)

0

White blood cell count decreased

4 (15.4%)

2

(7.7%)

4 (15.4%)

2

(7.7%)

Aspartate aminotransferase increased

3 (11.5%)

0

6 (23.1%)

0

Platelet count decreased

3 (11.5%)

2

(7.7%)

5 (19.2%)

4 (15.4%)

Anaemia

2

(7.7%)

2

(7.7%)

8 (30.8%)

6 (23.1%)

Headache

2

(7.7%)

1

(3.8%)

4 (15.4%)

1

(3.8%)

Abdominal distension

2

(7.7%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Alanine aminotransferase increased

2

(7.7%)

1

(3.8%)

3 (11.5%)

1

(3.8%)

Constipation

2

(7.7%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Insomnia

2

(7.7%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Dyspnoea

1

(3.8%)

0

6 (23.1%)

2

(7.7%)

Hypokalaemia

1

(3.8%)

0

5 (19.2%)

1

(3.8%)

Decreased appetite

1

(3.8%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Dizziness

1

(3.8%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Muscular weakness

1

(3.8%)

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Abdominal pain

0

0

6 (23.1%)

0

Cough

0

0

5 (19.2%)

0

Fall

0

0

3 (11.5%)

1

(3.8%)

Nasal congestion

0

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Pleural effusion

0

0

3 (11.5%)

0

Thrombocytopenia

0

0

3 (11.5%)

1

(3.8%)

*No Related TEAEs = Grade 5 as of Sep 29, 2021 ** ≥10% of patients

ASH2021 Abstract# 1355

Plasma PK Profile

Luxeptinib achieved dose-related steady state plasma concentration with

consistent Cmin > 1µM over multiple cycles at the dose of 750mg BID (cohort 5).

We thank our principal investigators, clinical site staff, and most importantly, our patients and their families for their participation in this clinical trial.

LUXEPTINIB PHASE 1a/b CONCLUSIONS

  • Anti-tumoractivity observed in multiple patients: FL, WM,
    CLL/SLL, DLBCL
  • Tumor reduction in patient with follicular lymphoma (FL) upon dose escalation from 450 mg to 600 mg
  • IgM reduction in patient with WM at 750mg dose
  • Dose escalation well-tolerated from 150 - 750 mg BID over multiple cycles
  • One apparent DLT of hypertension led to expansion at 750 mg BID in Cohort 5 - upon further review appears unlikely related; no DLTs occurred in the other 5 patients and supported dose escalation to 900 mg BID.
  • Currently treating patients with R/R B-cell malignancies at 900 mg BID in Cohort 6
  • Currently also treating patients with R/R FLT3-mutant/wildtype AML or higher-risk MDS in a Ph 1 a/b study (NCT04477291, the latest update presented at ASH2021 abstract/poster#1272)

Disclosures: Current clinical study is sponsored by Aptose Biosciences Inc. The following authors are employees of Aptose

Biosciences Inc.: H Zhang, N Rastgoo, K Benbatoul, G Su, D Haney, Y Jin, J Marango, W Rice and R Bejar

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 22:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
