Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Study of APTO-253 in R/R AML and HR-MDS
12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor APTO-253 in Patients
with Relapsed or Refractory AML or High-Risk MDS
Maro Ohanian1, Martha Arellano2, Moshe Levy3, Kristen O'Dwyer4, Hani Babiker5, Daruka Mahadevan6, Hongying Zhang7, Nasrin Rastgoo7, Genia Su7, Donna Nguyen Haney7, Yuying Jin7, Jotin Marango7, Stephen Howell8, William Rice7, Rafael Bejar7,8
1Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, 2Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, 3Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX, 4University of Rochester Medical
Center, Rochester, NY, 5Department of Medicine, The University of Arizona Cancer Center, Tucson, AZ, 6Mays Cancer Center, UTHSA, MD Anderson Cancer Center, San Antonio, TX, 7Aptose Biociences Inc, San Diego, CA, 8Moores Cancer Center, University of
California San Diego Health, San Diego, CA
INTRODUCTION
Patient Demographics
Treatment Cohort, Dose and Duration
Patient Serum PK Profiles for Cohorts 1 to 6
APTO-253 represses expression of the MYC oncogene by targeting a conserved G-quadruplex structure in its promoter, down-regulatesMYC mRNA and protein levels and induces apoptosis in AML cell lines and primary samples from patients with AML, MDS, and MPN. Following infusion into patients, a fraction of APTO-253 binds iron and transforms to the Fe(253)3 conjugate which retains full activity. APTO-253 has been granted orphan drug designation for AML by the US FDA.
APTO-253targets a conserved G4 structure in the promoter of
the MYC oncogene*; reduces
Patient Demographics
Cohorts 1 to 6 (N=21)*
Median Age (Range), Years
66.1 (36, 85)
Sex, N (%)
Male
10
(47.6%)
Female
11
(52.4%)
Ethnicity, N (%)
Hispanic or Latino
1
(4.8%)
Not Hispanic or Latino
19
(90.5%)
Not Reported
1
(4.8%)
Race, N (%)
White
17
(81.0%)
Black or African American
2
(9.5%)
Not Reported
2
(9.5%)
ECOG Score, N (%)
0 -Normal activity
1
(4.8%)
1 -Symptoms, but ambulatory
12
(57.1%)
2 -In bed <50% of the time
8 (38.1%)
Disease Type / Subtype, N (%)
MDS
2
(9.5%)
As of September 22, 2021
21 patients have been enrolled and treated in 6 cohorts;
1 patient remains on study treatment;
3 out of 8 patients treated in Cohort 5 were evaluable.
APTO-253
Fe(253)3
Cohort
AUC0-72h (µM*h)
Cmax (µM)
AUC0-72h (µM*h)
Cmax (µM)
Mean
SD
Mean
SD
Mean
SD
Mean
SD
Cohort 1 (n=1): 20mg/m2
1.60
-
0.07
-
5.78
-
0.23
-
Cohort 2 (n=1): 40mg/m2
1.59
-
0.03
-
8.76
-
0.40
-
Cohort 3 (n=4): 66mg/m2
2.70
1.37
0.12
0.04
38.70
15.91
1.10
0.45
Cohort 4 (n=4): 100mg/m2
5.57
0.57
0.45
0.42
38.20
6.49
0.91
0.33
Cohort 5 (n=7ƚ): 150mg/m2
3.87
2.32
0.74
0.71
51.57
28.23
1.51
0.41
Cohort 6 (n=2ƚ): 210mg/m2
4.46
0.63
1.85
0.14
66.46
55.32
1.56
0.49
As of September 22, 2021, PK samples collected from 8 and 3 patients in Cohort 5 and 6, respectively, were analyzed by LC-MS/MS. One patient of each Cohort 5 and 6 had samples collected on one or two timepoints and so data were excluded from statistical analysis.
Serum levels of APTO-253 and the Fe(253)3 conjugate were dose proportional.
Fe(253)3 was detected in patient serum at significantly higher concentrations than the APTO-253 monomer.
• APTO-253 binds Fe2+ and forms
an iron conjugate Fe(253)3 - an
MDS Type, N (%) **
2 (100%)
Primary
APTO-253 Safety and Tolerability Profile
active drug species with similar
in vitro anti-tumor potency as
its monomeric form**
*Local et al., 2018; **Tsai, et al., 2018
OBJECTIVES & STUDY DESIGN
Ongoing Phase 1a/b, open-label, single arm, multicenter, 3 + 3 dose- escalation clinical study of APTO-253 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML, higher-risk MDS, or MYC-rearrangedB-cell malignancies (NCT02267863).
Primary objectives:
Assess safety and tolerability of APTO-253
Determine MTD and DLT of APTO-253 given on days 1, 8, 15 and 22 of each 28-day cycle
Determine recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)
Key secondary objectives:
Assess PK profile and PD activity
Obtain preliminary evidence of antitumor activity
Key Inclusion Criteria:
Histologically or cytologically proven relapsed or refractory AML, higher-risk MDS, or MYC-rearrangedB-cell malignancies for whom all standard therapy options have failed or which are considered inappropriate by the primary treating physician and/or Principal Investigator
AML
19
(90.5%)
AML Type, N (%) **
Relapsed
7 (36.8%)
Refractory
7 (36.8%)
Associated with treatment from prior malignancy
1
(5.3%)
Evolved from antecedent hematologic malignancy
4 (21.1%)
Median Number (Range) of Prior Therapy
2.7 (1, 9)
Chemotherapy, N(%)
10
(47.6%)
Stem Cells
1
(4.8%)
Targeted and Immunotherapy, N (%)
18
(85.7%)
Hypomethylating Agent
BCL-2 Inhibitor
13
(61.9%)
Kinase Inhibitor***
6 (28.6%)
Other Experimental Agent
4 (19.0%)
Anti-CD33 Antibody Drug Conjugate
2 (9.5%)
Immune Cell Therapy
1
(4.8%)
Anti-CD123 Antibody Drug Conjugate
1
(4.8%)
Anti-CD123 Targeted Toxin
1
(4.8%)
Anti-PD-1 Antibody
1
(4.8%)
Antibody
1
(4.8%)
IDH1 Inhibitor
1
(4.8%)
mTOR Inhibitor
1
(4.8%)
RBC Transfusion Dependent, N(%)
Yes
18
(85.7%)
Platelet Transfusion Dependent, N(%)
Yes
16
(76.2%)
Data-cutdate: Sep. 22, 2021; ** % of MDS or AML patients
Including FLT3i midostaurin, HM43239 and gilteritinib, JAKi ruxolitinib
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
We thank our study principal investigators, clinical site staff, and most importantly, our patients and their families for participation in this clinical trial.
ASH2021 Abstract# 3411
As of September 22, 2021
2 of 21 patients experienced 3 related TEAEs of grade 3 or greater.
Only 1 SAE was deemed related to APTO-253 (Grade 1 cellulitis, probably related) for a patient treated at 210 mg/m2 (Cohort 6).
There were no DLTs in patients treated at dose levels 1 to 5.
APTO-253 Related Treatment Emergent Adverse Events
Preferred Term
Cohorts 1 to 6 (N=21)*
Any Grade, N (%)
Grade ≥ 3, N (%)
Patients with Any Event
7 (33.3%)
2 (9.5%)
Fatigue
2 (9.5%)
1 (4.8%)
Hyperuricaemia
2 (9.5%)
0
Phlebitis
2 (9.5%)
0
Alanine aminotransferase increased
1 (4.8%)
0
Aspartate aminotransferase increased
1 (4.8%)
0
Blood alkaline phosphatase increased
1 (4.8%)
0
Blood creatinine increased
1 (4.8%)
0
Cellulitis
1 (4.8%)
0
Decreased appetite
1 (4.8%)
0
Dizziness
1 (4.8%)
0
Haematoma
1 (4.8%)
0
Hypoalbuminaemia
1 (4.8%)
0
Hypocalcaemia
1 (4.8%)
0
Hypokalaemia
1 (4.8%)
0
Infusion related reaction
1 (4.8%)
0
Lymphocyte count decreased
1 (4.8%)
1 (4.8%)
Muscle spasms
1 (4.8%)
0
Neutrophil count decreased
1 (4.8%)
0
Pyrexia
1 (4.8%)
0
Thrombophlebitis
1 (4.8%)
0
Upper respiratory tract infection
1 (4.8%)
0
White blood cell count decreased
1 (4.8%)
1 (4.8%)
* Data-cut date: Sept. 22, 2021
Events
Cohorts 1 to 6 (N=21)
Any Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs)
21 (100%)
Any TEAEs ≥ Grade 3
16 (76.2%)
Any APTO-253 Related TEAEs ≥ Grade 3
3 (14.3%)
TEAE Leading to Treatment Discontinuation
3 (14.3%)*
TEAE Leading to Death
11 (52.4%)*
Any Serious Adverse Events (SAE)
18 (85.7%)**
*Unrelated to APTO-253; **One SAE - Grade 1 cellulitis was deemed probably related to APTO-253.
CONCLUSIONS
In a Phase 1a/b trial, APTO-253 has been well- tolerated in the patients treated at 20, 40, 66, 100 and 150 mg/m2 over multiple cycles, supporting continued dose escalation.
APTO-253monomer rapidly transformed to and co- existed with the Fe(253)3 conjugate in peripheral blood.
Serum levels of APTO-253 and the Fe(253)3 conjugate were dose proportional with significantly higher concentrations of Fe(253)3 conjugate compared to monomer.
Collectively, these findings support continued dose escalation of APTO-253 in patients with relapsed /
refractory AML and higher-risk MDS.
Disclosures: Current clinical study is sponsored by Aptose Biosciences Inc. The following
authors are employees of Aptose Biosciences Inc.: H Zhang, N Rastgoo, G Su, D Haney, Y Jin, J Marango, W Rice and R Bejar
Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:11 UTC.