Aptose Biosciences : 2021 ASH Poster - A Phase 1a/b Study of APTO-253 in R/R AML and HR-MDS

APTO-253 represses expression of the MYC oncogene by targeting a conserved G-quadruplex structure in its promoter, down-regulatesMYC mRNA and protein levels and induces apoptosis in AML cell lines and primary samples from patients with AML, MDS, and MPN. Following infusion into patients, a fraction of APTO-253 binds iron and transforms to the Fe(253)3 conjugate which retains full activity. APTO-253 has been granted orphan drug designation for AML by the US FDA.

