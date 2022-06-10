Aptose Biosciences : 2022 EHA Poster - Myeloid Kinome Inhibitor HM43239 Overcomes Acquired Resistance in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Models

Effect of HM43239 and Gilteritinib on the Interactions of Bone

Oral HM43239 is in development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) because of its capacity to potently inhibit kinases that drive myeloid malignancies, including diverse forms of the FLT3, SYK, JAK and c-KIT kinases. Wildtype FLT3 is overexpressed in most AML patients, and approximately 30% of newly diagnosed adult AML patients harbor internal tandem duplications (ITDs) or point mutations in the tyrosine kinase domain (TKD). These mutations drive aberrant activation of downstream proliferation pathways and are associated with a high risk of relapse. Likewise, the c-KIT alternative receptor kinase, as well as the SYK and JAK1/2 intracellular kinases, mediate oncogenic signaling in AML that can promote drug resistance to certain FLT3 inhibitors. HM43239 was developed to overcome shortcomings of other FLT3 inhibitors. It inhibits a broad set of mutant and wildtype forms of FLT3, while simultaneously disrupting downstream SYK, JAK/STAT5, ERK, and other rescue signaling pathways. This rationale supports the development of HM43239. OBJECTIVE Evaluate the activity of HM43239, an orally active drug, as a Myeloid Kinome Inhibitor in human AML models. METHOD Biochemical kinase assays were performed by Thermo Fisher Scientifics and DiscoverX USA. The effects of HM43239 on cell proliferation (IC50), growth rate (GR50) and concentration at half-maximal effect (Growth Effective Concentration; GEC50) were determined using the MTS assay with vehicle controls1. Cell-based inhibition of target phosphorylation was assessed by Western blot and flow cytometric analyses. The AML cell lines tested included MV-4-11,MOLM-13,MOLM-14 and BAF3/ITD. In vivo efficacy was assessed using the MOLM-14FLT3-Mutated xenograft model. Inhibition of Kinases by HM43239 Assay Methodology Kinase Mutation Type Activity WT 0.58 Binding Affinity ITD 0.37 FLT3 D835Y 0.29 (K , nM) D835H 0.4

HM43239 treatment of AML cell lines. FLT3-ITD harboring cells (MV-4-11,MOLM-14, and BAF3/ITD) were exposed to different concentrations of HM43239 for 2 h and then evaluated by western blot for pFLT3, pSTAT5, and pERK relative to total level of each protein. HM43239 significantly reduced pFLT3, pSTAT5, and pERK levels in FLT3-ITD bearing AML cells. HM43239 reduced pFLT3, pSYK, and pSTAT5 levels in HM43239 treated AML cells as detected by Flow cytometry. MV-4-11, MOLM-14,BAF3/ITD cells were exposed to different concentrations of HM43239 for 2 h and then analyzed with antibodies specific for the phosphorylated form and total level of each protein. HM43239 is more potent than gilteritinib on Fcγ-inducedKG-1a Cells (FLT3-WT).KG-1acells were treated with various concentrations of HM43239 or gilteritinib, followed by treatment with 10 ∝g/mL humanIgG for 10 min, and then crosslinked with 1 ∝g/mL anti- humanIgG for 10 min. SYK and JAK/STAT5 activation were more potently inhibited by HM43239 than gilteritinib. Effect of HM43239 and Gilteritinib on Subcutaneous Model of Human AML in Mice Model