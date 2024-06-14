Investigate mechanistic changes and vulnerabilities to other inhibitors in tuspetinib-resistant(TUS-Res) cell lines relative to parental.

Investigate the potency of TUS on AML cell lines with engineered NRAS G12D mutations or with acquired venetoclax resistance.

METHOD

Generation of TUS-Res cells: MOLM-14cells were grown in progressively higher concentrations of tuspetinib (TUS) over a period of 4 months. TUS- Res clones were then maintained in the presence of 75 nM tuspetinib and sub-culturedat 2-3days.

NRAS-G12D-Rescells: Two groups of AML cells were used in these

studies: 1) Three clones of MV-4-11 cells engineered to express FLAG- tagged NRAS G12D (clones A, B, and C), 2) MV-4-11,MOLM-13 and OCI- AML2 cell selected to grow in 1 μM VEN (doi: 10.1038/s41392-021-00870- 3).

Cytotoxicity assay: Tuspetinib was washed from TUS-Res cells to test the sensitivity of multiple inhibitors, including gilteritinib, quizartinib, ruxolitinib, fostamatinib, venetoclax, brequinar, luxeptinib, IMP-1088, 5- azacytidine and zelavespib. Cytotoxicity assays using CCK8 reagent were