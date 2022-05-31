Log in
    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/31 03:59:59 pm EDT
1.290 CAD   +0.78%
05:32pAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pAptose Biosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
Aptose Biosciences : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 8-K

05/31/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Aptose Biosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the voting results from the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, May 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 53.46% of the common shares of the Company entitled to be voted were represented by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Company is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated April 19, 2022 were elected as Directors. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Votes % Votes
For Withheld Withheld
Ms. Carol G. Ashe 17,610,847 97.26 495,432 2.74
Dr. Denis Burger 17,742,804 97.99 363,475 2.01
Dr. Erich Platzer 17,727,289 97.91 378,990 2.09
Dr. William G. Rice 17,620,559 97.32 485,720 2.68
Dr. Mark D. Vincent 16,878,019 93.22 1,228,260 6.78
Mr. Warren Whitehead 17,729,501 97.92 376,778 2.08

Aptose shareholders also voted in favor of the following matters:

  • the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company
  • a resolution to approve an amendment to the Aptose's 2021 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available thereunder by 3,000,000 shares
  • a non-binding resolution to approve of the compensation paid to Aptose's named executive officers

Please refer to the Company's proxy statement available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or EDGAR https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml for more details on the matters covered at the Meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR and EDGAR.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Investor Relations
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com


Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
