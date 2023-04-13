Advanced search
    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:22:56 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.6900 CAD   -1.43%
Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation April 2023
04/10Aptose to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 2023 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference
03/28Aptose Biosciences to Participate in Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium
Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation April 2023

04/13/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
A P R I L 2 0 2 3

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

P R E C I S I O N O N C O L O G Y F O R T H E R A P I E S O F T O M O R R O W

NASDAQ: APTO T SX: APS

Aptose Disclosure

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-lookingstatements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.

Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors in understanding the Company's business and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under

applicable securities legislation. Investors should read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

2

2

Aptose is a precision oncology company developing oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies

AML Patients

Tuspetinib

Oral Tablet

Investor Return

Aptose is a precision oncology company developing oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies

Aptose Investment Highlights

Tuspetinib (Tus) myeloid kinase inhibitor: safe and effective, once daily, oral agent to treat AML

  • CRs across 4 dose levels with no DLT
  • Favorable safety and non-myelosuppressive
  • Broadly active across diverse AML populations
  • Accelerated approval paths as monoRx and doublet
  • Ideal for 1L triplet therapy and maintenance therapy
  • Orphan Drug and Fast Track Status
  • $1B+ market potential

Luxeptinib (Lux) lymphoid & myeloid kinase inhibitor

  • Clinically active in AML and B-cell cancers
  • Exploring new formulation with improved absorption

Value-drivingnear-term clinical milestones during 2023

Tuspetinib simultaneously targets clinically validated kinases in oncogenic signaling pathways in AML

Avoids the need to fully suppress any single target - Avoids typical toxicities of other agents

Multi-drug therapy in a single tablet

• Uniquely and potently targets FLT3, SYK,

JAK1/2, cKITMUT, and RSK

Tuspetinib

  • Suppresses multiple dysregulated signal transduction pathways that drive AML proliferation and resistance
  • Ideal for monotherapy, combination therapy, and maintenance therapy

5

5

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -64,8 M -48,5 M -48,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65,1 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William G. Rice Chairman, President, CEO & CAO
C. Fletcher Payne Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Bejar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Montalvo-Lugo Vice President-Clinical Operations
Roger Davies Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.-10.26%48
MODERNA, INC.-13.39%59 996
LONZA GROUP AG27.04%47 670
SEAGEN INC.59.68%38 396
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.37%36 771
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.63%25 185
