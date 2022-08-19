Log in
    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.070 CAD   -1.83%
04:24pAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Corporate Presentation August 2022
PU
08/03RBC Capital Assess Aptose Biosiences Update
MT
08/02APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation August 2022

08/19/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Aptose Corporate Presentation

A u g u s t 1 9 , 2 0 2 2

P R E C I S I O N O N C O L O G Y F O R

T H E R A P I E S O F T O M O R R O W

NASDAQ: APTO TSX: APS

Disclosure

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-lookingstatements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding

future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic

partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.

Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors

in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read

the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

2

Aptose Biosciences Investor Highlights (NASDAQ: APTO)

  • Publicly-traded,clinical-stage biotech company developing oral kinase inhibitors to treat cancer patients with life-threateninghematologic malignancies
  • HM43239 lead agent and primary value driver
    • Clinically de-risked (>50 patients in US and S. Korea) once daily, oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor
    • Safely achieved single agent Complete Remissions (CRs) in diverse R/R AML patient populations
      • Strong enough to deliver single agent CRs yet gentle enough for safety in R/R AML patients
      • Intense support from clinical investigators in single agent and drug combination trials
      • Efficacy & safety profile position as a preferred agent for combination therapy and broad commercial use
    • Multiple genetically-defined AML target populations as potential indications for >$1bn commercial market
      • Targets more genetically-definedAML target populations than SYK inhibitors, IRAK4 inhibitors, or Menin inhibitors
      • Response rates in AML populations of unmet needs that may support single agent Phase 2 accelerated approvals
    • Strong intellectual property estate
  • Experienced leadership team with deep expertise in kinase inhibitors & orphan hematologic diseases
  • Meaningful near-termupside with value-driving clinical updates and milestones through 2022 and 2023

3

Aptose Leadership Team: Multifaceted Expertise in Therapeutic Development

William G. Rice, PhD

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Bejar, MD, PhD

Sr. VP & Chief Medical Officer

Fletcher Payne

Sr. VP & Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Ledru

Sr. VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Brian J. Druker, MD

Pioneer in the field of precision medicine, Key Role in the development of Gleevec - the first targeted kinase inhibitor for cancer

Member, National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences & American Academy of Arts & Sciences

Winner of Karnofsky Award, Lasker Award, Japan Prize in Healthcare and Medical Technology, Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical

Chair, Scientific Advisory Board

Science, Sjöberg Prize

Leader of Inter-institutional Beat AML Initiative

Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD

Renowned hematology specialist, Expert in AML and other hematologic malignancies

Expert in drug resistance and drug mechanisms

Scientific Advisory Board

Professor of Medicine, Paul and Mary Haas Chair in Genetics

Chief, Section of Molecular Hematology and Therapy, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Daniel Von Hoff, MD, FACP

Former President of AACR, Board Member of ASCO, Former Presidential Cancer Advisory Board

Physician in Chief, Tgen, Medical Director of Research for McKesson Specialty Health

Scientific Advisory Board

Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic Scottsdale

4

Aptose Biosciences: Clinical Stage Pipeline of Differentiated Myeloid Kinase Inhibitors

HM43239 oral myeloid kinase inhibitor clinically validated for R/R AML patients

Clinically Safe & Effective

| 25-44% ORR in Phase 1/2 Trial with CRs in multiple genetically-defined AML target populations

Near-term Value Creation

| Expansion Trials begin 2022 as passage into Registrational Studies planned for 2023

Orphan and Fast Track

| Designations earned with impressive clinical responses across AML populations

Clinical Need

|

Across R/R and front line, fit and unfit, induction and maintenance therapies

Commercial Opportunity

|

Single agent and combination therapy commercial opportunity in excess of $1B

LUXEPTINIB (CG-806) dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor

High Value Targets

| B-cell cancers, AML/MDS and inflammation: BTK, FLT3, LCK, LYN, Others

Activity in Ill Patients

| Difficult to treat R/R B-cell lymphoma/CLL and R/R AML patients

Improved Formulation

| G3 formulation being explored to reduce drug substance and increase plasma exposure

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
