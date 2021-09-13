Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation September 2021
09/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Aptose Corporate Presentation
S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1
P R E C I S I O N O N C O L O G Y F O R
T H E R A P I E S O F T O M O R R O W
NASDAQ: APTO TSX: APS
Disclosure
This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This presentation contains forward-lookingstatements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding
future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.
Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.
Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors
in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written
or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read
Clinical-stage company focused on precision oncology therapeutics
Passionate leadership with deep experience in drug development Multiple orphan hematology programs, with broader oncology optionality Value-driving clinical updates through 1H22, with cash runway to 1H23
First-in-class FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor
Inhibits all forms of FLT3: Ongoing Phase 1a/b dose escalation in AML
Inhibits all forms of BTK: Ongoing Phase 1a/b dose escalation in B-NHL Demonstrated anti-leukemic activity in high-bar clinical setting of R/R patients
First-in-class repressor targeting G-quadruplex of MYC oncogene
Ongoing Phase 1a/b study in AML, MDS, and MYC-drivenB-NHL Demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, and target engagement
3
Aptose Leadership Team: Multifaceted Expertise in Therapeutic Development
Rafael Bejar, MD, PhD
William G. Rice, PhD
Jotin Marango, MD, PhD
Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer
4
Aptose SAB: Distinguished Opinion Leaders with Deep Oncology Expertise
Daniel Von Hoff, MD, FACP
Brian J. Druker, MD
Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD
Former President of AACR
Pioneer in the field of precision medicine
Renowned hematology specialist
Board Member of ASCO
Key Role in development of Gleevec - the first
Professor of Medicine
Former Presidential Cancer Advisory Board
targeted kinase inhibitor for cancer
Paul and Mary Haas Chair in Genetics
Chief, Section of Molecular Hematology and Therapy
Physician in Chief, TGen
Member, National Academy of Medicine, National
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Academy of Sciences & American Academy of Arts &
Medical Director of Research for McKesson
Sciences
Expert in AML and other hematologic malignancies
Specialty Health
Winner of Karnofsky Award, Lasker Award, Japan
Expert in drug resistance and drug mechanisms
Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research
Prize in Healthcare and Medical Technology, Tang
Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science, Sjöberg Prize
Leader of Inter-institutional Beat AML Initiative
5
