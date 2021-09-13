Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aptose Biosciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptose Biosciences : Corporate Presentation September 2021

09/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aptose Corporate Presentation

S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1

P R E C I S I O N O N C O L O G Y F O R

T H E R A P I E S O F T O M O R R O W

NASDAQ: APTO TSX: APS

Disclosure

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-lookingstatements, which reflect APTOSE Biosciences Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations, estimates and projections regarding

future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and other statements including words such as "anticipate", "contemplate", "continue", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "may", and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws.

Although the Company believes that the views reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those statements. Those factors and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to raise the funds necessary to continue our operations, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of our clinical studies including delays, the demonstration of safety and efficacy of our drug candidates, our ability to recruit patients, the establishment and maintenance of corporate alliances, the market potential of our product candidates, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, changes in laws and regulations, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document represent views only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting potential investors

in understanding the Company's business, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written

or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Investors should read

the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

2

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO)

APTOSE

LUXEPTINIB

APTO-253

Clinical-stage company focused on precision oncology therapeutics

Passionate leadership with deep experience in drug development Multiple orphan hematology programs, with broader oncology optionality Value-driving clinical updates through 1H22, with cash runway to 1H23

First-in-class FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor

Inhibits all forms of FLT3: Ongoing Phase 1a/b dose escalation in AML

Inhibits all forms of BTK: Ongoing Phase 1a/b dose escalation in B-NHL Demonstrated anti-leukemic activity in high-bar clinical setting of R/R patients

First-in-class repressor targeting G-quadruplex of MYC oncogene

Ongoing Phase 1a/b study in AML, MDS, and MYC-drivenB-NHL Demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, and target engagement

3

Aptose Leadership Team: Multifaceted Expertise in Therapeutic Development

Rafael Bejar, MD, PhD

William G. Rice, PhD

Jotin Marango, MD, PhD

Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer

4

Aptose SAB: Distinguished Opinion Leaders with Deep Oncology Expertise

Daniel Von Hoff, MD, FACP

Brian J. Druker, MD

Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD

Former President of AACR

Pioneer in the field of precision medicine

Renowned hematology specialist

Board Member of ASCO

Key Role in development of Gleevec - the first

Professor of Medicine

Former Presidential Cancer Advisory Board

targeted kinase inhibitor for cancer

Paul and Mary Haas Chair in Genetics

Chief, Section of Molecular Hematology and Therapy

Physician in Chief, TGen

Member, National Academy of Medicine, National

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Academy of Sciences & American Academy of Arts &

Medical Director of Research for McKesson

Sciences

Expert in AML and other hematologic malignancies

Specialty Health

Winner of Karnofsky Award, Lasker Award, Japan

Expert in drug resistance and drug mechanisms

Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research

Prize in Healthcare and Medical Technology, Tang

Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic Scottsdale

Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science, Sjöberg Prize

Leader of Inter-institutional Beat AML Initiative

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
12:02aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Corporate Presentation September 2021
PU
08/30APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at September Investor Conferences
AQ
08/06ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH : Reports Q2 Diluted Loss Per Common Share of $0.13, Provides..
MT
08/04APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Royal Bank Keeps Outperform/Speculative Risk Rating, US$9 T..
MT
08/03APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/03Aptose Biosciences Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
08/03APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Luxeptinib Phase 1a/b studies in AML and B cell malignancie..
PU
08/03APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Up 4.9% After Hours as Second-Quarter Loss Narrows on Lower..
MT
08/03APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -75,0 M -59,1 M -59,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 256 M 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 164x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Aptose Biosciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,64 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William G. Rice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jotin Marango Chief Financial, Accounting & Business Officer
Ernest Kitt Vice President-Development & Technical Operations
Rafael Bejar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Montalvo-Lugo Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.-34.88%256
MODERNA, INC.330.15%181 391
LONZA GROUP AG34.92%62 124
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.39%49 915
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 241
SEAGEN INC.-13.49%27 565