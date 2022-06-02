Aptose Biosciences : KOL Event and Clinical Update
06/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Aptose is a clinical stage oncology
company developing oral kinase
inhibitors for hematologic
malignancies
Aptose KOL Event and Clinical Update
J u n e 0 2 , 2 0 2 2
P R E C I S I O N O N C O L O G Y F O R
T H E R A P I E S O F T O M O R R O W
NASDAQ: APTO
TSX: APS
HM43239 Oral Myeloid Kinome Inhibitor ꟾ Clinically Validated for R/R AML Patients
Targets high value kinases operative broadly in AML patients : FLT3WT/MUT, SYK, JAK1/2, cKITMUT
CRs in diverse R/R AML patients: FLT3ITD/TKD/WT, NPM1MUT, TP53MUT, N/K-RASMUT, MLL, RUNX1, IDHMUT Orphan Drug Designation for AML and Fast Track Designation for R/R AML patients with FLT3MUT
Now Transitioning to Expansion Trials planned 2H2022 : Doses and patient populations selected
LUXEPTINIB Dual Lymphoid and Myeloid Kinome Inhibitor
High value targets inB-cellcancers, AML, and inflammation : BTK, FLT3, LCK, LYN, Others Ongoing parallel dose escalations in patients with B-cell lymphomas/CLL and AML/MDS Clinically active: anti-tumor activity in high-bar clinical setting of R/R patients
Encouraging data with G3 formulation to reduce drug substance and increase plasma exposure
3
KOL Event on Aptose's Investigational Treatments for AML
Featuring Elite Key Opinion Leaders
Brian Druker, M.D.
Brian Druker, M.D., has devoted his career to improving the lives of cancer patients. For his contributions to medical research, Dr. Druker was nominated for the Lasker- DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award in 2009. Dr. Druker is most well-known for his role in developing Gleevec® for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Dr. Druker's other career milestones include being named a Howard Hughes Medical Investigator in 2002, becoming a member of the National Academy of Sciences in 2007, winning the Japan Award in 2011, and being elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012. Dr. Druker received his Doctor of Medicine from the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, completed his residency in internal medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and did an oncology fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School.
From his earliest days, Dr. Druker was a dedicated researcher, winning the President's Undergraduate Research Award at the University of California, San Diego. He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Medal of Honor from the American Cancer Society and many other awards.
Naval G. Daver, M.D.
Naval G. Daver, M.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He completed his medical school from Grant Medical College and Sir J group of Hospitals Mumbai, followed by a residency and fellowship in hematology-oncology from Baylor College of Medicine. He is a clinical investigator with a focus on molecular and immune therapies in AML and Myelofibrosis and is principal investigator on >25 ongoing institutional, national and international clinical trials in these diseases. These trials focus on developing a personalized therapy approach by targeting specific mutations or immune pathways expressed by patients with AML, evaluating novel combinations of targeted, immune and cytotoxic agents, and identifying and overcoming mechanism of resistance.
Dr. Daver is especially interested in developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint and vaccine based approaches in AML, MDS, and myelofibrosis and is leading a number of these trials at MD Anderson. Dr. Daver has published >150 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is on the editorial board of numerous hematology specific journals. He has also authored numerous abstracts at national and international conferences.
Brian Andrew Jonas, M.D., Ph.D.
Brian A. Jonas, MD, PhD, FACP is an Associate Professor and clinician scientist in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCDCCC), where he specializes in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and other hematologic malignancies. He received his medical degree and PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from UC Davis School of Medicine and completed his internship, residency, and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Jonas leads the UCDCCC clinical and translational research program in AML, MDS, and ALL, with an emphasis on early drug development. He is PI on several clinical trials, including multiple investigator-initiated trials and ETCTN trials. He chairs the UCDCCC Hematological Malignancies Working Group and is Chair of the UCDCCC Data and Safety Monitoring Committee. He serves on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network panels for AML, MDS and ALL.
4
Format for Aptose KOL Event
Clinical Update and Path Forward for HM43239 and Luxeptinib
Notable Highlights Today with Additional Clinical Data Presented Separately
Dr. Rafael Bejar and Dr. William Rice
Impact of Kinase Inhibitors on Cancer Treatments and Future Needs of AML Patients
Dr. Brian Druker
Dr. Druker will Lead Discussions with AML KOLs | Investigators with HM43239
Dr. Naval Daver
Dr. Brian Jonas
5
