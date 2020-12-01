Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aptose Biosciences Inc.    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/30 04:00:00 pm
8.67 CAD   +6.12%
07:30aAptose to Hold Corporate Update Sunday, December 6th
GL
11/10Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020
GL
11/04Aptose to Present CG-806 and APTO-253 Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptose to Hold Corporate Update Sunday, December 6th

12/01/2020 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate event to provide clinical update for CG-806 in AML and B-cell Cancers

Poster Presentations for CG-806 and APTO-253 are scheduled for December 5th and 6th at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the company management team will provide a corporate update on Sunday, December 6th, at 2:00 PM PT, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting. The event will include the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and another in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, as well as a review of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Aptose Corporate Update Details

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2:00 PM PT

Participant Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142523

Participant Dial-in:

 Toll Free: 

Toll/International:

Conference ID: 		1-877-407-9039

1-201-689-8470

13713479

The slides will be available on Aptose’s website here and a recording of the presentation will be archived shortly after the conclusion of the event.

As announced previously, early clinical data, along with certain preclinical data for CG-806 and APTO-253, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held virtually Saturday, December 5 – Monday, December 7, 2020. The posters will be available on the presentations page of Aptose website here.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract #1042: A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor Apto-253 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or High-Risk MDS
Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT
Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Abstract #1174: Pharmacologic Inhibition of B Cell-Receptor-Associated Kinases with CG-806 Induces Apoptosis and Metabolic Reprogramming in Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Models
Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT
Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster I

Abstract #2228: A Phase 1 a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor CG-806 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CLL/SLL or Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas
Poster Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT
Session Name: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Greg Chow
Executive Vice President, CFO
858-926-2730
gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications
Susan Pietropaolo
201-923-2049
susan@smpcommunications.com		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-430-7576
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
07:30aAptose to Hold Corporate Update Sunday, December 6th
GL
11/10Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020
GL
11/04Aptose to Present CG-806 and APTO-253 Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
GL
10/27Aptose to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results an..
GL
10/22APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Corporate Presentation October 2020
PU
10/19Aptose Initiates Dosing of CG-806 in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia
GL
09/15Aptose to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summ..
GL
09/13APTOSE BIOSCIENCES : Corporate Presentation September 2020
PU
09/09Aptose to Present at September Investor Conferences
GL
08/06Aptose Biosciences to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Confere..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -72,3 M -55,7 M -55,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 M 559 M 559 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 688x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Aptose Biosciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,18 CAD
Last Close Price 8,67 CAD
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Rice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory K. Chow Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernest Kitt Vice President-Development & Technical Operations
Rafael Bejar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Montalvo-Lugo Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.17.96%559
MODERNA, INC.680.88%60 441
LONZA GROUP AG61.27%46 692
CELLTRION, INC.82.04%41 055
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.37%32 400
SEAGEN INC.49.05%30 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ