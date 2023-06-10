Transcript : Aptose Biosciences Inc. - Special Call

Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Summary
APS
CA03835T3091
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
(APS)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
03:41:08 2023-06-09 pm EDT
7.480
CAD
-1.58%
12:00p
Aptose Presents Highlights from Clinical Update
AQ
06/07
Piper Sandler Adjusts Aptose Biosciences' Price Target to $37 From $45, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06/07
RBC Adjusts Price Target on Aptose Biosciences to $40 From $75 Amid Reverse Stock Split, Keeps Outperform, Speculative Risk
MT
06/10/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is Sherry, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everybody to Aptose Biosciences Interim Clinical Update Conference Call. [Operator...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
12:00p
Aptose Presents Highlights from Clinical Update
AQ
06/07
Piper Sandler Adjusts Aptose Biosciences' Price Target to $37 From $45, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
06/07
RBC Adjusts Price Target on Aptose Biosciences to $40 From $75 Amid Reverse Stock Split..
MT
06/05
Aptose Biosciences Provided Update on Reverse Stock Split
MT
06/05
Aptose Biosciences Brief: Providing Update on Reverse Stock Spl..
MT
06/05
Aptose Biosciences Provides Update on Reverse Stock Split
AQ
05/31
Aptose to Hold Interim Clinical Update Webcast on Saturday, June 10, 2023
AQ
05/26
Aptose Biosciences Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of..
AQ
05/25
Aptose Biosciences Unveils $25 Million Share Sale Agreement
MT
05/25
Aptose Biosciences Raising Up to C$25 Million from a Committed Equity Facility
MT
Analyst Recommendations on APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
06/07
Piper Sandler Adjusts Aptose Biosciences' Price Target to $37 From $45, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
06/07
RBC Adjusts Price Target on Aptose Biosciences to $40 From $75 Amid Reverse Stock Split..
MT
05/09
RBC Capital Maintains Outperform/Speculative Rating, US$5 Target on Aptose Biosciences ..
MT
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2023
-
-
-
Net income 2023
-73,3 M
-55,0 M
-55,0 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-0,22x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
47,1 M
35,4 M
35,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Capi. / Sales 2024
8,72x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
6,49%
Chart APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Technical analysis trends APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
7,48
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
William G. Rice
Chairman, President, CEO & CAO
C. Fletcher Payne
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rafael Bejar
Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Montalvo-Lugo
Vice President-Clinical Operations
Roger Davies
Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
858.97%
35
MODERNA, INC.
-31.38%
46 988
LONZA GROUP AG
24.21%
46 332
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
0.83%
38 333
SEAGEN INC.
52.98%
36 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-19.87%
23 763
