    APXI   KYG0440J1094

APX ACQUISITION CORP. I

(APXI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:35 2022-08-17 pm EDT
10.05 USD   -0.20%
APX ACQUISITION I : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review - Form 8-K/A
PU
07:02aAPX ACQUISITION CORP. I Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/18APX ACQUISITION CORP. I : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
APx Acquisition I : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review - Form 8-K/A

08/19/2022 | 07:04am EDT
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

August 19, 2022 (August 17, 2022)

APX ACQUISITION CORP. I

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Cayman Islands 001-41125 N/A
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

Juan Salvador Agraz 65

Contadero, Cuajimalpa de Morelos

Mexico City, Mexico

05370
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +52 (55) 4744 1100

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 140.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share APXI The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 APXIW The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant APXIU The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.02. Non-Relianceon Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

APx Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") previously presented that the Class A ordinary shares were valued at a price of $10.00 per Class A ordinary share. While the Company offered the units in the initial public offering at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, the Company deposited in the trust account $10.20 per Class A ordinary share, implying an initial value of $10.20 per Class A ordinary share. After discussion and evaluation, including with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), the Company has concluded that the value of each Class A ordinary share should be considered $10.20 instead of $10.00.

On August 16, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that (i) the Company's audited balance sheet as of December 9, 2021 filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the SEC on December 15, 2021 (the "8-KAudited Balance Sheet"), (ii) the audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfiled with the SEC on April 8, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report"), and (iii) the unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 (the "Q1 Quarterly Report" and collectively, together with the 8-KAudited Balance Sheet and the Annual Report, the "Affected Periods"), should no longer be relied upon due to changes required to the value of the Class A ordinary share, as described above. The Company plans to (i) amend the Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled on December 15, 2021 to file the revised audited balance sheet as of December 9, 2021, (ii) amend the Annual Report on Form 10-Kto reflect the material weakness resulted from the change required to the value of the Class A ordinary share and to file the revised audited financial statements, and (iii) amend the Q1 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qto file the revised unaudited interim financial statements to reflect the material weakness resulted from the change required to the value of the Class A ordinary share and to file the revised unaudited interim financial statements.

The Company's management has concluded that in light of the restatement caused by the valuation error described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account.

In addition, the audit reports of Marcum included (i) in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-Kfiled on December 15, 2021 and (ii) in the Item 15 of the Company's Form 10-Kfiled on April 8, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: August 19, 2022

APX ACQUISITION CORP. I
By:

/s/ Xavier Martinez

Xavier Martinez
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

APx Acquisition I Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
