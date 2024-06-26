Renuvion is the only device FDA-cleared for contracting subcutaneous tissue

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) ("Apyx Medical;" the "Company"), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced the launch of the "Renewing Lives" campaign, a nationwide, life-changing give-back program that will provide Renuvion treatments to people who can most benefit from this advanced medical technology. Renuvion is the first and only body contouring technology that empowers consumers to feel and look their best from the inside out by targeting loose skin directly at the source.

As the only device that is FDA-cleared for contracting subcutaneous tissue, Renuvion provides people with a proven solution for loose skin, enabling them to achieve outcomes that improve their physical appearance and potentially benefiting their mental and emotional health as a result.

Apyx Medical recognizes that there are people who would benefit from a Renuvion treatment, but treatment may not be accessible to everyone. For every Renuvion procedure performed in the U.S., Apyx Medical will donate to the "Renewing Lives" campaign to fund treatments for those who need it most.

"We know first-hand just how life-changing Renuvion can be for many," said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Body contouring technology can have a positive impact on one's mental health and can improve one's life overall, which is why we're committed to helping as many people as possible renew their confidence from the inside out through this campaign."

"It's so unique for a company in the aesthetics space to spearhead a campaign like 'Renewing Lives' and I'm thrilled to be participating," said Dr. Michael Kluska DO, FAACS, FACOS. "I've performed Renuvion on over 2,500 people, and I consistently hear from patients how the treatment empowers them to be the best versions of themselves."

For the opportunity to receive a Renuvion treatment through the "Renewing Lives" campaign, qualifying participants can submit their personal stories explaining why they are potential candidates and would benefit from Renuvion. Selected individuals will be featured in the next phase of Apyx Medical's "Real Patients. Real Results" campaign, sharing their transformative results.

To learn more about the "Renewing Lives" campaign, and to submit a story, visit the website: www.Renuvion.com/RenewingLives.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website www.ApyxMedical.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Kaplow Communications on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation

Renuvion@kaplow.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR Westwicke on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investor.relations@apyxmedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apyx-medical-corporation-launches-the-renewing-lives-give-back-campaign-providing-treatments-with-renuvion-to-benefit-physical-appearance-and-mental-health-302182579.html

SOURCE Apyx Medical Corporation