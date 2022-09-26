Advanced search
APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION

(APYX)
09/26/2022
4.800 USD   -5.88%
07:31aApyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
09/13'botched' tv star dr. paul nassif among top u.s. plastic surgeons using renuvion® helium plasma technology in cosmetic procedures
PR
09/06Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference
BU
Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

09/26/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 10th to discuss the results of the quarter and host a question and answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-8289 (or 201-689-8341 for international callers) and provide access code 13733047. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vs7YbvfR.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours through the following two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the replay access code: 13733047. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION
Apyx Medical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,80 $
Average target price 14,75 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Goodwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tara H. Semb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Andrew Makrides Executive Chairman
Shawn D. Roman Director-Research & Development
Kari Larson Senior Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION-62.56%166
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-28.46%176 313
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.10%109 868
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.82%66 713
HOYA CORPORATION-17.56%35 356
DEXCOM, INC.-39.91%31 666