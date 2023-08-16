apyx-20230810
August 10, 2023
APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION
Delaware
11-2644611
5115 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, Florida33760
(727) 384-2323
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|Common Stock
|APYX
|Nasdaq Global Select Market
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On August 10, 2023, the following proposals were submitted to the stockholders of Apyx Medical Corporation (the "Company") at its annual meeting of stockholders: (1) the election of eight (8) directors; (2) the ratification of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023; and (3) the approval of the Company's 2023 Share Incentive Plan. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023.
The following are the final voting results for each proposal.
|Proposal 1:
|The Company's stockholders elected each of the following eight (8) directors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, by the following vote:
|Name
|Number of Votes
Cast in Favor
|Number of Votes
Cast Against
|Number of Votes
Abstained
|Andrew Makrides
|18,748,227
|224,464
|16,442
|Charles D. Goodwin
|18,952,000
|21,091
|16,042
|John Andres
|18,725,266
|136,424
|127,443
|Michael Geraghty
|18,739,231
|122,377
|127,525
|Lawrence J. Waldman
|18,739,489
|122,121
|127,523
|Craig Swandal
|18,809,417
|52,193
|127,523
|Minnie Baylor-Henry
|18,739,671
|122,019
|127,443
|Wendy Levine
|18,806,895
|55,195
|127,043
|Proposal 2:
The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 by the following vote:
|Number of Votes
Cast in Favor
|Number of Votes
Cast Against
|Number of Votes
Abstained
|24,542,917
|26,534
|53,343
|Proposal 3:
|The Company's stockholders approved the Company's 2023 Share Incentive Plan by the following vote:
|Number of Votes
Cast in Favor
|Number of Votes
Cast Against
|Number of Votes
Abstained
|15,970,459
|1,405,162
|1,613,512
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Date: August 16, 2023
|Apyx Medical Corporation
|By:
|/s/ Tara Semb
|Tara Semb
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer
