



UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

August 10, 2023





APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock APYX Nasdaq Global Select Market





Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On August 10, 2023, the following proposals were submitted to the stockholders of Apyx Medical Corporation (the "Company") at its annual meeting of stockholders: (1) the election of eight (8) directors; (2) the ratification of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023; and (3) the approval of the Company's 2023 Share Incentive Plan. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023.





The following are the final voting results for each proposal.





Proposal 1: The Company's stockholders elected each of the following eight (8) directors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, by the following vote: Name Number of Votes

Cast in Favor Number of Votes

Cast Against Number of Votes

Abstained Andrew Makrides 18,748,227 224,464 16,442 Charles D. Goodwin 18,952,000 21,091 16,042 John Andres 18,725,266 136,424 127,443 Michael Geraghty 18,739,231 122,377 127,525 Lawrence J. Waldman 18,739,489 122,121 127,523 Craig Swandal 18,809,417 52,193 127,523 Minnie Baylor-Henry 18,739,671 122,019 127,443 Wendy Levine 18,806,895 55,195 127,043





Proposal 2: The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 by the following vote: Number of Votes

Cast in Favor Number of Votes

Cast Against Number of Votes

Abstained 24,542,917 26,534 53,343





Proposal 3: The Company's stockholders approved the Company's 2023 Share Incentive Plan by the following vote: Number of Votes

Cast in Favor Number of Votes

Cast Against Number of Votes

Abstained 15,970,459 1,405,162 1,613,512









Date: August 16, 2023 Apyx Medical Corporation By: /s/ Tara Semb Tara Semb Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer





