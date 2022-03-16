Log in
    AQ   TH0231D10Z01

AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQ)
AQ Estate Public : Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate

03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 20:26:59
Headline
Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News 
                Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Allotment of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 16-Mar-2022
Number of allotted common shares         : 25,597,443,433
(shares)
Total of allotted shares (shares)        : 25,597,443,433
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : All Common shares' shareholders
     Number of allotted shares (shares)  : 25,597,443,433
     Ratio (Old : New)                   : 10.00 : 3.00
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.024
    Subscription period                  : From 22-Apr-2022 to 28-Apr-2022
    Record date for the right to         : 31-Mar-2022
subscribe additional shares
    Ex-Rights Date (XR)                  : 30-Mar-2022
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AQ Estate pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
