AQ Estate Public : Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate

Increasing Capital Subject : Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate Date of Board resolution : 16-Mar-2022 Number of allotted common shares : 25,597,443,433 (shares) Total of allotted shares (shares) : 25,597,443,433 Par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders Number of allotted shares (shares) : 25,597,443,433 Ratio (Old : New) : 10.00 : 3.00 Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.024 Subscription period : From 22-Apr-2022 to 28-Apr-2022 Record date for the right to : 31-Mar-2022 subscribe additional shares Ex-Rights Date (XR) : 30-Mar-2022