AQ Estate Public : Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate
03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 20:26:59
Headline
Allotment of Additional Shares Under a General Mandate
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News
Increasing Capital
Subject : Allotment of Additional Shares Under
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution : 16-Mar-2022
Number of allotted common shares : 25,597,443,433
(shares)
Total of allotted shares (shares) : 25,597,443,433
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 25,597,443,433
Ratio (Old : New) : 10.00 : 3.00
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.024
Subscription period : From 22-Apr-2022 to 28-Apr-2022
Record date for the right to : 31-Mar-2022
subscribe additional shares
Ex-Rights Date (XR) : 30-Mar-2022
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.