  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  AQ Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQ   TH0231D10Z01

AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQ)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
0.0300 THB   +50.00%
06:48aAQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification of Fraudulent News regarding AQ Estate Posted on Social Media
PU
04/18AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : New shares of AQ to be traded on April 20, 2022
PU
04/04AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Progress report of the civil case of AQ Estate Public Company Limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

AQ Estate Public : Notification of Fraudulent News regarding AQ Estate Posted on Social Media

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:22:08
Headline
Notification of Fraudulent News regarding AQ Estate Posted on Social Media
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 1 035 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net income 2021 -495 M -14,6 M -14,6 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 560 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Auychai Kulthipmontre Chief Executive Officer
Suthad Chankingthong Chairman
Wirat Aiew-Akson Chief Operating Officer
Papasorn Mongkholmafai Independent Director
Kulchaya Wathana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%76
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%34 944
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 391
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.03%32 494
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.16%31 952
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.99%30 980