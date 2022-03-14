Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AQ Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQ   TH0231D10Z01

AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQ)
News 
Summary

AQ Estate Public : Progress reports guideline of corrective action in case of C mark of AQ PCL

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:02:18
Headline
Progress reports guideline of corrective action in case of C mark of AQ PCL
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AQ Estate pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 035 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net income 2021 -495 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 560 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Auychai Kulthipmontre Chief Executive Officer
Suthad Chankingthong Chairman
Wirat Aiew-Akson Chief Operating Officer
Papasorn Mongkholmafai Independent Director
Kulchaya Wathana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%77
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.84%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572