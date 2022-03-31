Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AQ Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQ   TH0231D10Z01

AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

AQ Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of AQ-W5 (F53-5)

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:01:43
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of AQ-W5 (F53-5)
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 31-Mar-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : AQ-W5
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED No. 5
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 4,097,500
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 42,656,792,366
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.07
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 0.026
    Exercise Date                        : From 31-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 4,384,325
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 45,642,767,831
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr.Chamnarn Wangtal
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr.Michael A.W. Fernandez
Director

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AQ Estate pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
