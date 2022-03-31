AQ Estate Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of AQ-W5 (F53-5)
03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:01:43
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of AQ-W5 (F53-5)
Symbol
AQ
Source
AQ
Full Detailed News
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 31-Mar-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : AQ-W5
Name of warrant : Warrant of AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED No. 5
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 4,097,500
Number of unexercised warrants : 42,656,792,366
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.07
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 0.026
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 4,384,325
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 45,642,767,831
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Chamnarn Wangtal
company
Position : Director
Mr.Michael A.W. Fernandez
Director
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.