Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AQ Estate Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQ   TH0231D10Z01

AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQ)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-20
0.0200 THB    0.00%
06:34aAQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd.
PU
07/07AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : New shares of AQ to be traded on July 11, 2022
PU
07/04AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Progress reports of civil case of AQ Estate Public Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AQ Estate Public : Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd.

07/22/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Translation- SET 019/2022

July 22, 2022

Subject

Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd.

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors of AQ Estate Public Co., Ltd. ("the Company") at meeting No.5/2022,

approved for Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company ("Subsidiary"), holding 100 percent, to purchase 500,000 ordinary shares of MSCW Co., Ltd. ("MSCW"), equivalent to 100 percent of the company, for THB 350 per share, equivalent to THB 175,000,000 (One hundred and seventy-five million baht) by establishing an investment framework within which the Executive Committee will operate. This now meets the requirements then the Share Purchase Agreement was signed and executed on July 6, 2022

MSCW is a regulated personal loan business, licensed by the Ministry of Finance, and regulated by the Bank of Thailand, as of March 3, 2021. It's registered capital is currently THB 50,000,000, divided into 500,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 100 per share.

The acquisition is in line with AQ's business model of diversification while maintaining synergy with the core business. The Company intends to expand its business given the strong demand for personal loans, and current lack of competitors. MSCW is an asset acquisition and the transaction size is equal to

3.62 percent of the value of net tangible assets of the Company according to the total value of consideration criteria calculated from the reviewed consolidated financial statements of the Company ending March 31, 2022. The size of the transaction is thus categorized as a Type 1 transaction, with a value lower than 15%, with regard to the acquisition and disposition of assets, and does not meet the criteria for connected transactions.

Please be informed accordingly.

Best Regards,

__________________________

___________________________

(Mr. Michael Alexander William Fernandez)

(Mr. Chamnarn Wangtal)

Director

Director

1 | 1

Disclaimer

AQ Estate pcl published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:34aAQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies Internationa..
PU
07/07AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : New shares of AQ to be traded on July 11, 2022
PU
07/04AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Progress reports of civil case of AQ Estate Public Company Limited
PU
06/17AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : The specified period for exercising warrants to purchase ordinary share..
PU
05/30AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Progress reports quideline of corrective action in case of "C" mark of ..
PU
05/20AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
PU
05/17AQ Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/22AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Notification of Fraudulent News regarding AQ Estate Posted on Social Me..
PU
04/18AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : New shares of AQ to be traded on April 20, 2022
PU
04/04AQ ESTATE PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of AQ-W5 (F53-5)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 035 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2021 -495 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 874 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AQ Estate Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Auychai Kulthipmontre Chief Executive Officer
Suthad Chankingthong Chairman
Wirat Aiew-Akson Chief Operating Officer
Papasorn Mongkholmafai Independent Director
Kulchaya Wathana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQ ESTATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-33.33%51
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.65%33 651
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.66%29 770
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.46%29 662
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.96%27 916
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 624