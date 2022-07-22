AQ Estate Public : Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd.

-Translation- SET 019/2022

July 22, 2022 Subject Share Acquisition of MSCW Co., Ltd. by Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd. To The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand The Board of Directors of AQ Estate Public Co., Ltd. ("the Company") at meeting No.5/2022,

approved for Allied Technologies International Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company ("Subsidiary"), holding 100 percent, to purchase 500,000 ordinary shares of MSCW Co., Ltd. ("MSCW"), equivalent to 100 percent of the company, for THB 350 per share, equivalent to THB 175,000,000 (One hundred and seventy-five million baht) by establishing an investment framework within which the Executive Committee will operate. This now meets the requirements then the Share Purchase Agreement was signed and executed on July 6, 2022

MSCW is a regulated personal loan business, licensed by the Ministry of Finance, and regulated by the Bank of Thailand, as of March 3, 2021. It's registered capital is currently THB 50,000,000, divided into 500,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 100 per share.

The acquisition is in line with AQ's business model of diversification while maintaining synergy with the core business. The Company intends to expand its business given the strong demand for personal loans, and current lack of competitors. MSCW is an asset acquisition and the transaction size is equal to

3.62 percent of the value of net tangible assets of the Company according to the total value of consideration criteria calculated from the reviewed consolidated financial statements of the Company ending March 31, 2022. The size of the transaction is thus categorized as a Type 1 transaction, with a value lower than 15%, with regard to the acquisition and disposition of assets, and does not meet the criteria for connected transactions.

Please be informed accordingly. Best Regards, __________________________ ___________________________ (Mr. Michael Alexander William Fernandez) (Mr. Chamnarn Wangtal) Director Director

1 | 1