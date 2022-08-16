Aqua : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2022 (Amendment))

AQUA CORPORATION

บริษัทอควา คอร์เปอเรชั่น จ ากัด (มหาชน)

(ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107547000397)

No. AQUA-124/SET-022/22

15 August 2022

Subject Management's Discussion and Analysis ( MD&A) for three-month period ended 30 June 2022

(Amendment) To Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The consolidated financial statements of Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries for the Q2/2022, represented profit from continuing operations of baht 655.79 million, compared to the same period of 2021 with net profit of baht 29.64 million and shows a profit from canceled operations (out-of-home media) of baht 27.66 million, compared to 2021, with shows loss of canceled operations of baht 1 6 . 5 7 million, as a result in the Q2/2022 the company showed a profits of baht 690.12 million, increase of baht 678.79 million, compared to the same period of the 2021 with a profit of baht 11.33 million. The Company would like to clarify the operating results of the group of Companies that have changed significantly can be summarized as follows:

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2022, total revenue was baht 706.65 million, increased of baht 620.42 million from the Q2/2021, mainly due to:

Costs and expenses for the three-month period ended 3 0 June 2022 amounted to baht

60.68 million, increase by baht 35.78 million, compared to the Q2/2021, mainly due to:

