  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Aqua Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   TH0793B10Y04

AQUA CORPORATION

(AQUA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-14
0.6100 THB    0.00%
02:22aAQUA : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2022 (Amendment))
PU
07/31AQUA PUBLIC : Renting out the asset of the subsidiary
PU
07/14AQUA PUBLIC : Report on the utilization of Proceeds from Capital Increase from Rights Offering
PU
Aqua : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2022 (Amendment))

08/16/2022 | 02:22am EDT
AQUA CORPORATION

บริษัทอควา คอร์เปอเรชั่น จ ากัด (มหาชน)

(ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107547000397)

No. AQUA-124/SET-022/22

15 August 2022

Subject Management's Discussion and Analysis ( MD&A) for three-month period ended 30 June 2022

(Amendment)

To

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The consolidated financial statements of Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries for the Q2/2022, represented profit from continuing operations of baht 655.79 million, compared to the same period of 2021 with net profit of baht 29.64 million and shows a profit from canceled operations (out-of-home media) of baht 27.66 million, compared to 2021, with shows loss of canceled operations of baht 1 6 . 5 7 million, as a result in the Q2/2022 the company showed a profits of baht 690.12 million, increase of baht 678.79 million, compared to the same period of the 2021 with a profit of baht 11.33 million. The Company would like to clarify the operating results of the group of Companies that have changed significantly can be summarized as follows:

  • For the three-month period ended 30 June 2022, total revenue was baht 706.65 million, increased of baht 620.42 million from the Q2/2021, mainly due to:
    1. In the Q2/2022, the Company was disposal of out-of-home media businesses to PLANB, as a result the Company had a profit from the disposition of investments totaling 588.27 million baht.
    2. The Company realized the share of profit from investments in associated Companies (EP) of baht 45.34 million, increased by baht 29.63 million compared to the Q2/2021 ( details can be determined by ep management's discussion and analysis of financial statements)
  • Costs and expenses for the three-month period ended 3 0 June 2022 amounted to baht
    60.68 million, increase by baht 35.78 million, compared to the Q2/2021, mainly due to:
    1. Cost of services amount of baht 7.72 million, increased of baht 2.38 million compared to the Q2/2021, increased by the business operations of the Real Estate Investment Business.
    2. Administrative expenses amount of baht 52.96 million, increase by baht 33.40 million compared to the Q2/2021, increased from expenses from the acquisition of ordinary shares in Nestifly on 30 June 2022.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrirat)

Managing Director

Company Secretary Department:

Mrs. Orathai Nateruang / Tel. 02-694-8888 Ext. 8804

AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

121/68-69 RS Tower 21st Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Din-Daeng, Bangkok 10400 Tel. (+66) 2-694-8888 Fax (+66) 2-694-8880, (+66) 2-694-8889121/68-69 อาคารอาร์เอสทาวเวอร์ ชั้น 21 ถนนรัชดาภิเษก แขวงดินแดง เขตดินแดง กรุงเทพฯ 10400(+66)2โทร-694.-8888 แฟกซ์.(+66) 2-694-8880, (+66) 2-694-8889

