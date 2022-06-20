Aqua Public : Change of executive position and investment in peer-to-peer lending business by a subsidiary (Amendment)

The Executive Committee's Meeting No. 5/2022 held on 3 May 2022 passed a resolution to approve the placement of a deposit by PFA, the Company's subsidiary in which the Company holds 30,000 ordinary shares or equivalent to 60 percent of the total number of shares in PFA, in order to enter into a memorandum of understanding to purchase the ordinary shares in Nestifly with the Sellers. Pursuant to the memorandum of understanding to purchase the ordinary shares in Nestifly that PFA entered into with the Sellers, it was agreed that, on the date of entry into the memorandum, PFA must place a deposit of THB 150 million with the Sellers. The deposit payment was divided in proportion to the shareholdings in PFA whereby the Company placed a deposit of THB 90 million and NEWS placed a deposit of THB 60 million. (The approval for the placement of such deposit and entry into the memorandum of understanding to purchase the ordinary shares in Nestifly with the Sellers was carried out in line with the scope of authority of the Executive Committee of the Company

where the Sellers will be required to refund the said deposit in full in certain cases, e.g. the Sellers fail to materially comply with the memorandum of understanding and/or the results of the due diligence of Nestifly is not satisfactory to PFA