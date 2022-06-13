Aqua Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)
06/13/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Headline:
Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares'
shareholders (F53-5)
Security Symbol:
AQUA
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 13-Jun-2022
Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows
Number of
Offering
Allocation /
Number of
Number of
offered
remaining
Name of warrant
Allocated to
price (baht
Subscription
allotted/subscribed
warrants
warrants
(units)
per unit)
date
warrants (units)
(units)
Ordinary Shares of Aqua
All common
2,956,228,261
0.00
From
2,956,157,638
70,623
Corporation Public Company
shares'
02-Jun-2022
Limited No. 3(AQUA-W3)
shareholders
to
02-Jun-2022
The company will deal with the remaining warrants as follows
if there are any Warrants remaining after the allocation, the Company will further proceed to cancel those remaining Warrants.
Signature ________________________________
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrirat)
(Mrs. Warangkana Kalayanapradit)
Director
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
