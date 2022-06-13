Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQUA   TH0793B10Y04

AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQUA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-09
0.6100 THB   -1.61%
02:43aAQUA PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)
PU
06/09AQUA PUBLIC : Change of executive position and investment in peer-to-peer lending business by a subsidiary
PU
06/09Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Executive Change
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aqua Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)

06/13/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares'

shareholders (F53-5)

Security Symbol:

AQUA

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 13-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the sale of warrants as follows

Number of

Offering

Allocation /

Number of

Number of

offered

remaining

Name of warrant

Allocated to

price (baht

Subscription

allotted/subscribed

warrants

warrants

(units)

per unit)

date

warrants (units)

(units)

Ordinary Shares of Aqua

All common

2,956,228,261

0.00

From

2,956,157,638

70,623

Corporation Public Company

shares'

02-Jun-2022

Limited No. 3(AQUA-W3)

shareholders

to

02-Jun-2022

The company will deal with the remaining warrants as follows

if there are any Warrants remaining after the allocation, the Company will further proceed to cancel those remaining Warrants.

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrirat)

(Mrs. Warangkana Kalayanapradit)

Director

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Aqua Corporation pcl published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:43aAQUA PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' ..
PU
06/09AQUA PUBLIC : Change of executive position and investment in peer-to-peer lending business..
PU
06/09Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Executive Change
CI
06/08AQUA PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes
PU
06/02AQUA PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes
PU
05/17Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 200,000,000 sha..
CI
05/17Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
05/17Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/11Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Appoints Chalie Dithaluksana as Independent Dir..
CI
04/11Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Announces the Suspension of Dividend Payment fr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 815 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2021 158 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net Debt 2021 2 726 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 557 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales 2021 7,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arak Ratboriharn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shine Bunnag President & Executive Director
Rewadee Whanchid Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Assistant MD
Yuth Chinsupakul Chairman
Pranee Rattakham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.93%102
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-7.21%13 988
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.86%13 777
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-20.25%12 592
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.70%11 397
WPP PLC-24.61%11 294