    AQUA   TH0793B10Y04

AQUA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AQUA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-14
0.6000 THB    0.00%
08:13aAQUA PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes
PU
06/15AQUA PUBLIC : Information Memorandum Description, Condition and Major Characteristics of the Warrant to Purchase Ordinary Share of Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited No. 3 (AQUA-W3)
PU
06/13AQUA PUBLIC : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to All common shares' shareholders (F53-5)
PU
Aqua Public : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
(Form TS‐3.2)

Form for Reporting Share Repurchases

In the case where repurchasing the company's own shares is for financial management purposes

Company : Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited

Date : 16 June 2022

1. Procedure for repurchasing shares

on the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The due date of the share repurchase project 30 November 2022 . (This process of share repurchase must be completed within 6 months) General offer

2. Share repurchasing for financial purposes

2.1

Date of the resolution of the board of directors to undertake share repurchases

17 May 2022 .

2.2

The result of share rep27urchase

Total Number of shares purchased

approximately not over 200,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 .

shares or equal to

3.38%of paid-up capital

Repurchases Date

Number of shares

Repurchase or Highest

Lowest Price

Total

repurchased

price (baht / share)

(baht / share)

(baht)

16 June 2022

20,000,000

0.60

0.59

11,919,990.81

2.3

Cumulative number of shares repurchased

Cumulative number of shares repurchased to date (including item 2.2)

. 101,085,500 .

shares

or equal to . 1.71 .% of paid-up capital which is 60,469,975.15

baht in total.

The company certifies that the information contained in this report and attached documents are true and complete in all respects.

Sign

Authorized Director or Company Secretary

(Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrirat) or any executive who is authorized

to sign on behalf of the Company

Company's seal affixed Position

Managing Director. .

Disclaimer

Aqua Corporation pcl published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
