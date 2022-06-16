Aqua Public : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes

(Form TS‐3.2)

Form for Reporting Share Repurchases

In the case where repurchasing the company's own shares is for financial management purposes

Company : Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited

Date : 16 June 2022

1. Procedure for repurchasing shares

on the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The due date of the share repurchase project 30 November 2022 . (This process of share repurchase must be completed within 6 months) General offer

2. Share repurchasing for financial purposes

2.1 Date of the resolution of the board of directors to undertake share repurchases 17 May 2022 . 2.2 The result of share rep27urchase Total Number of shares purchased approximately not over 200,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 . shares or equal to 3.38%of paid-up capital Repurchases Date Number of shares Repurchase or Highest Lowest Price Total repurchased price (baht / share) (baht / share) (baht) 16 June 2022 20,000,000 0.60 0.59 11,919,990.81 2.3 Cumulative number of shares repurchased Cumulative number of shares repurchased to date (including item 2.2) . 101,085,500 . shares or equal to . 1.71 .% of paid-up capital which is 60,469,975.15 baht in total.

The company certifies that the information contained in this report and attached documents are true and complete in all respects.