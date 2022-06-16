Aqua Public : Reporting Share Repurchases form for financial management purposes

(Form TS‐3.2)
Form for Reporting Share Repurchases
In the case where repurchasing the company's own shares is for financial management purposes
Company : Aqua Corporation Public Company Limited
Date : 16 June 2022
1. Procedure for repurchasing shares
on the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The due date of the share repurchase project 30 November 2022 . (This process of share repurchase must be completed within 6 months) General offer
2. Share repurchasing for financial purposes
|
2.1
|
Date of the resolution of the board of directors to undertake share repurchases
|
17 May 2022 .
|
|
2.2
|
The result of share rep27urchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Number of shares purchased
|
approximately not over 200,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 .
|
shares or equal to
|
|
3.38%of paid-up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchases Date
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
Repurchase or Highest
|
Lowest Price
|
|
Total
|
|
|
repurchased
|
|
price (baht / share)
|
(baht / share)
|
|
(baht)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 June 2022
|
20,000,000
|
|
0.60
|
0.59
|
|
|
11,919,990.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
Cumulative number of shares repurchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative number of shares repurchased to date (including item 2.2)
|
. 101,085,500 .
|
shares
|
|
or equal to . 1.71 .% of paid-up capital which is 60,469,975.15
|
baht in total.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The company certifies that the information contained in this report and attached documents are true and complete in all respects.
|
Sign
|
|
Authorized Director or Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
(Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrirat) or any executive who is authorized
|
|
|
|
to sign on behalf of the Company
|
Company's seal affixed Position
|
Managing Director. .
Disclaimer
Aqua Corporation pcl published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.