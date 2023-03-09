Advanced search
    AQMS   US03837J1016

AQUA METALS, INC.

(AQMS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-09 pm EST
1.050 USD   -7.08%
Aqua Metals : Investor Presentation – March 2023
04:06pAqua Metals Reports 2022 Financial Results
04:04pAQUA METALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
Aqua Metals : Investor Presentation – March 2023

03/09/2023
LEADING A REVOLUTION

In Lead and Lithium Battery Recycling

NASDAQ: AQMS

March 2023

Copyright © 2023 Aqua Metals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our pilot recycling plant, our ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries and the expected benefits of recycling lithium-ion batteries. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to develop our recently acquired five-acre campus; (2) the risk that we may not be able to develop the recycling facility on the five-acre campus within the expected time or at all; (3) even if we are able to develop the recycling facility, the risk that we may not realize the expected benefits; (4) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (5) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (6) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital, through the sale of our TRIC facilities and equipment or otherwise, as and when

needed and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2022. Aqua Metals

cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Copyright © 2023 Aqua Metals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Investor Highlights

Patented recycling solution that has the potential to deliver the best economicsand the lowest environmental impact

Surging demand

EVs, mobile devices, solar storage, everything uses batteries, and demand is only growing.

Component deficit

The minerals for making modern batteries are rare, expensive, and frequently mined in unfriendly regions. The US does not have a domestic supply chain and China is increasingly creating a monopoly.

Environmental disaster

Legacy recycling methods are dirty, hazardous, and inefficient. Current Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)

recycling methods don't recover Lithium, which

costs $76,000/MT

Innovative solution with operational pilot proving technology, and plans for commercial-scale campus

Massive and growing

Greenfield opportunity for

partnerships and strategic

global addressable market

alliances

Strong IP protection:

73 global patents; 43 patents pending

Only electro-hydrometallurgy recycler in North America

Sufficient cash to reach

Only Li-Ion recycling

method with pathway to

revenue

net-zero operations

AquaRefining recovers all valuable materials, including Lithium Hydroxide and Manganese Dioxide, which are not recovered by competing methods

Copyright © 2023 Aqua Metals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



3

The World Is Powered By Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries (LAB)

  • Most of LABs are used in EVs/cars, forklifts, cranes, data centers and e-bikes
  • LAB market is about $65B globally
  • 95% of LABs are recycled, but at massive environmental cost through smelting, one of the top polluting industries in the world
  • Typical LAB contains 60 to 80 percent recycled lead and plastic

LAB market expected to rise at 5.2% CAGR from 2021-20311

Pb PbO2 PbSO4 H2SO4

Lithium-ion Batteries (LiB)

  • Energy storage, microgrids, electric vehicles, and mobile electronics driving use-cases
  • Only 5% of LiBs are recycled globally, from an estimated 8M tons/yr waste stream
  • 145M EVs predicted to be on the roads globally by 2030
  • Typical 10-year LiB life span, with estimated 15M tons to be retired by 2030
  • Legacy recycling processes generate polluting emissions and chemical waste streams
  • Legacy process can not recover lithium hydroxide
  • Demand for LiB expected to grow from $44B to $94B by 2025 2

Global battery demand for lithium and nickel will be 12-13x of the current size,

Co

Li

Ni

Cu

Mn

2x of the current size for cobalt by 2040E. 3

1 Future Market Insights; 2 CNBC, March 2022; 3 - Goldman Sachs

Copyright © 2023 Aqua Metals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Expensive, Scarce Components in Li-ion Batteries

As demand for EV batteries grows, countries are racing to build domestic supply chains 99% of raw and component materials for LiBs are produced outside the U.S.

Mineral

Pricing and demand growth1

Supply shortfall risks

Geopolitical challenges

COBALT

Currently $35,700/MT

• Cobalt market to move into deficit by 2024.

• US sees cobalt a strategic and critical to U.S.

9.26% CAGR 2021-2025

security.

Co

• More than 2/3s mined cobalt comes from

politically sensitive DRC.

NICKEL

Currently $26,000/MT

• Forecasted 196,000 tonne deficit of Class 1

• Indonesia a major supplier; converts low-grade

• Nickel usage in EV battery sector predicted to

material (Goldman Sachs) in 2022.

ore with high-carbon footprint to LiB quality.

Ni

increase 62% in 2022; 26% in 2023.

• Russia accounts for ~17% of production

7.3% CAGR 2021-2028

capacity.

MANGANESE

Currently $2,500/MT

• Manganese dioxide is a critical link in the LiB

• US is 100% dependent on manganese imports.

• High purity manganese needed for Evs.

supply chain that is driving EV adoption.

• China #1 miner and dominates manganese ore

Mn

• Predicted 43% CAGR in next 5 years.

• Many battery producers shifting to NMC vs. NCA

and concentrate imports, with 75% of imports.

batteries.

COPPER

Currently $9,000/MT

• By 2027, nearly 600,000 MT of additional copper

• Supply chain issues at key copper Latin

• Estimated 53% CAGR to 2040, driven by the

needed to match EV demand (IDTechEx).

American countries, dearth of new mines.

Cu

electrification of transport and infrastructure

• Forecasted deficit of 9M mt by 2030 (BMO).

(BNEF).

Capital markets), and 14M mt by 2040 (BNEF).

LITHIUM

Currently $76,000/MT (LiOH)

• Global LI market predicted to move into deficit

• China dominates lithium refining. 96% of

20.6% CAGR 2020-2025

starting in 2025.

Australia's exports go to China; largest importer

Li

• Lithium use up 4x since 2010 (BNEF).

• Typically produced as lithium carbonate,

of Chile's lithium carbonate.

requires additional refining.

1 Pricing based on London Metal Exchange, www.lme.com, and company estimates.

Copyright © 2023 Aqua Metals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Aqua Metals Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 21:22:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
