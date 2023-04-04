Aqua Metals : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

Advanced search
    AQMS   US03837J1016

AQUA METALS, INC.

(AQMS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:26 2023-04-04 pm EDT
1.000 USD   -1.96%
04/04/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
aqms20230403_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section13 or 15(d)of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 31, 2023
AQUA METALS, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
001-37515
47-1169572
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
5370 Kietzke Lane, Suite 201
Reno, Nevada89511
(Address of principal executive offices)
(775) 446-4418
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions.
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b)of the Act:
Title of each class
Common stock: Par value $.001
Trading Symbol(s)
AQMS
Name of each exchange on which registered
Nasdaq Capital Market
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On March 31, 2023, Aqua Metals, Inc. received a notice of Comstock Inc.'s exercise of the option to purchase to the land and building located at 2500 Peru Dr., McCarran, Nevada
Per the Industrial Lease dated February 15, 2021, Comstock has the right to exercise the purchase option in lieu of LINICO, and the transaction will follow the same terms of the original agreement. Per the agreement, Comstock has no more than 30 days, or until April 30, 2023, to close on the purchase of the land and building.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AQUA METALS, INC.
Dated: April 4, 2023
/s/Stephen Cotton
Stephen Cotton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aqua Metals Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
