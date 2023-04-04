Aqua Metals : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 31, 2023

AQUA METALS, INC.

Delaware 001-37515 47-1169572 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 5370 Kietzke Lane, Suite 201 Reno, Nevada89511 (Address of principal executive offices)

(775) 446-4418 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 31, 2023, Aqua Metals, Inc. received a notice of Comstock Inc.'s exercise of the option to purchase to the land and building located at 2500 Peru Dr., McCarran, Nevada

Per the Industrial Lease dated February 15, 2021, Comstock has the right to exercise the purchase option in lieu of LINICO, and the transaction will follow the same terms of the original agreement. Per the agreement, Comstock has no more than 30 days, or until April 30, 2023, to close on the purchase of the land and building.

AQUA METALS, INC. Dated: April 4, 2023 /s/Stephen Cotton Stephen Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer

