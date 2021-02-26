Aqua Metals : XBRL FY 2020
Document And Entity Information
Document And Entity Information - USD ($)
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Feb. 22, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key
0001621832
Entity Registrant Name
Aqua Metals, Inc.
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Type
10-K
Document Annual Report
true
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-37515
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
47-1169572
Entity Address, Address Line One
2500 Peru Dr.
Entity Address, City or Town
McCarran
Entity Address, State or Province
NV
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
89437
City Area Code
775
Local Phone Number
525-1936
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock
Trading Symbol
AQMS
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
No
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Public Float
$ 83,299,276
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
67,139,664
Disclaimer
Aqua Metals Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AQUA METALS, INC.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-14,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-21,7x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
305 M
305 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
76,2x
Nbr of Employees
23
Free-Float
87,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
2,00 $
Last Close Price
4,98 $
Spread / Highest target
-59,8%
Spread / Average Target
-59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-59,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.