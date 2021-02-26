Log in
AQUA METALS, INC.

(AQMS)
Aqua Metals : XBRL FY 2020

02/26/2021
Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - USD ($)
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Feb. 22, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key
0001621832
Entity Registrant Name
Aqua Metals, Inc.
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Type
10-K
Document Annual Report
true
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-37515
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
47-1169572
Entity Address, Address Line One
2500 Peru Dr.
Entity Address, City or Town
McCarran
Entity Address, State or Province
NV
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
89437
City Area Code
775
Local Phone Number
525-1936
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock
Trading Symbol
AQMS
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
No
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Public Float
$ 83,299,276
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
67,139,664


Disclaimer

Aqua Metals Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 76,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 87,4%
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 4,98 $
Spread / Highest target -59,8%
Spread / Average Target -59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen D. Cotton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judd B. Merrill Chief Financial Officer
S. Shariq Yosufzai Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Taecker Vice President-Operations
Vincent L. DiVito Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA METALS, INC.66.00%305
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD14.31%17 034
GEM CO., LTD.15.59%5 988
IMERYS10.76%4 418
AURUBIS14.45%3 887
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.73%3 442
