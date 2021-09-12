AquaBounty Technologies : Investor Presentation, September 2021
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
NASDAQ: AQB
September 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the economic viability of land-based production facilities; the economic and operational benefits of AquAdvantage salmon ("AAS"); the projected cost for Farm 3 (and other future farms) and its timeline for starting and completion; projections for pricing, revenue, margin, and payback periods; the potential for increases in productivity, EBITDA, and the profitability of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ("AquaBounty"); the size and timing of future harvests and egg production; projected growth in seafood consumption and market size, expansion of the aquaculture industry, and increasing demand for salmon; growth rates of AAS and KPIs; continuing supply constraints and their impact on pricing; the impacts of future environmental conditions; market interest in land-based aquaculture; the anticipated benefits of AAS and land-based production to consumers and the environment; non-exposure to pathogens, parasites, or environmental contaminants; the use of antibiotics, chemicals, and medications; continued operational performance against targets; the potential for consumer acceptance of AAS; AquaBounty's farm development and commercial strategy, including demonstration of commercial viability, successful positioning and messaging of AAS, the realization of particular marketing events and campaigns, the establishment and types of sales channels, agreements with distributors and industrial producers, joint-venture relationships, and progress against commercial launch timelines; the potential for the development of additional products, product traits, operational efficiencies and scale, nutritional enhancements, recirculating aquaculture system improvements, and production sites; potential siting and countries for expansion; and the completion of field trials, approval of AAS, and potential relationships with local partners in other markets. Although management believes that the plans, objectives, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives, and expectations expressed in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history and track record of operating losses;
our cash position and ability to raise additional capital to finance our activities, including to fund the construction and operation of Farm 3; (iii) the anticipated benefits and characteristics of AAS;
the ability to secure any necessary regulatory approvals to commercialize any products; (v) our ability to adapt to changes in laws or regulations and policies; (vi) the uncertainty of achieving the business plan, future revenue, and operating results; (vii) the impact of business, political, legal, or economic disruptions or global health concerns, including the impact of the current global health pandemic; (viii) developments concerning our research projects; (ix) our ability to successfully enter new markets or develop additional products; (x) competition from existing technologies and products or new technologies and products that may emerge; (xi) actual or anticipated variations in our operating results; (xii) market conditions in our industry; (xiii) our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights and technologies; (xiv) the rate and degree of market acceptance of any products developed through the application of bioengineering, including bioengineered fish; (xv) our ability to retain and recruit key personnel; (xvi) the success of any of our future joint ventures, acquisitions or investments; (xvii) international business risks and exchange rate fluctuations; (xviii) the possible volatility of our stock price; (xix) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing , including to fund the construction and operation of Farm 3 and (xx) our ability to leverage our experience with Farm 3 to create additional farms. We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the risks to which the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are subject. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see AquaBounty's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available on the "Investors" section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that we may make. All information in this presentation is as of the date of its release, and AquaBounty undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.
Company And Market
Overview
AquaBounty: Leaders in Aquaculture and Biotechnology
Company Profile
Headquarters:
Maynard, MA
Total Employees:
88
RAS Farms:
Albany, Indiana and
Key Milestones
1989 First AquAdvantage Salmon "AAS" line created
1995 Regulatory approval process begins for AAS
Prince Edward Island, Canada
2015
U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approves AAS
for consumption in the US
▪
Pioneers in on-land aquaculture, using proprietary technology
to deliver game changing solutions to global problems
▪
Committed to feeding the world with land-based salmon
farmed efficiently, sustainably and profitably
▪ Blazed the trail for genetically engineered animal protein;
overcoming political and perceptual hurdles
▪ Significantly increasing profitability for salmon farming in land-
based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems ("RAS")
▪
Leveraging 25 years of operational experience with RAS to
2016 Health Canada approves AAS for consumption in Canada
2017 AquaBounty purchases Indiana Farm
2018 Conventional salmon eggs enter Indiana Farm Hatchery
2019 AAS eggs enter Indiana Farm Hatchery
2020 First conventional salmon harvested in June
produce efficiently and ensure success of new farming
methods
2021
First genetically engineered salmon harvested in May Selected Pioneer, OH for first large-scale farm
Investment Highlights
Proprietary salmon genetics utilized to create the first of its kind, genetically engineered animal approved for consumption by FDA and Health Canada -
AquAdvantage Salmon ("AAS")³
$17 billion1global salmon market driven by a massive supply-demand imbalance and increasing need for fresh and nutritious proteins for a growing global population2
AAS offers superior economics vs. conventional salmon by enabling 70% more harvest output while using 25% less feed⁴- expected to provide EBITDA margins 2x higher than conventional salmon inland-basedfarms⁵
Competitive moat created by the regulatory framework gives us a significant lead on anyone planning to come to market with genetically engineered salmon
Industry leading management team that brings significant food service, supply & production experience with a robust biotechnology & aquaculture background
Process validationfrom the successful first harvest of conventional salmon in Q2 2020 and sales demand from the inaugural AAS harvest Q2 2021
Selected location for Farm 3 - a 10,000 metric ton commercial scale farm; confirmed basis of design; construction expected to begin in Q4 2021
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
(NASDAQ: AQB)
Share Price6
$4.54
Market Cap6
$322.5M
Cash7
$204.5M
Debt7
$9.5M
Shares Outstanding6
71.0M
Float6
198.3M
Insiders & 10% Holders6
38.5%
Data as of August 30, 2021
Cash and debt as of June 30, 2021. Cash includes marketable securities and restricted cash.
1. FAO Statistical Data Search (December 2019)
4. Effects of combined 'all-fish' growth hormone transgenics and triploidy on growth and
2. Westhoek et al., The Protein Puzzle (2011) - United Nations
nutrient utilization of Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar L.) fed a practical grower diet of known
