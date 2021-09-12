Log in
    AQB   US03842K2006

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AQB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AquaBounty Technologies : Investor Presentation, September 2021

09/12/2021
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

NASDAQ: AQB

September 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the economic viability of land-based production facilities; the economic and operational benefits of AquAdvantage salmon ("AAS"); the projected cost for Farm 3 (and other future farms) and its timeline for starting and completion; projections for pricing, revenue, margin, and payback periods; the potential for increases in productivity, EBITDA, and the profitability of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ("AquaBounty"); the size and timing of future harvests and egg production; projected growth in seafood consumption and market size, expansion of the aquaculture industry, and increasing demand for salmon; growth rates of AAS and KPIs; continuing supply constraints and their impact on pricing; the impacts of future environmental conditions; market interest in land-based aquaculture; the anticipated benefits of AAS and land-based production to consumers and the environment; non-exposure to pathogens, parasites, or environmental contaminants; the use of antibiotics, chemicals, and medications; continued operational performance against targets; the potential for consumer acceptance of AAS; AquaBounty's farm development and commercial strategy, including demonstration of commercial viability, successful positioning and messaging of AAS, the realization of particular marketing events and campaigns, the establishment and types of sales channels, agreements with distributors and industrial producers, joint-venture relationships, and progress against commercial launch timelines; the potential for the development of additional products, product traits, operational efficiencies and scale, nutritional enhancements, recirculating aquaculture system improvements, and production sites; potential siting and countries for expansion; and the completion of field trials, approval of AAS, and potential relationships with local partners in other markets. Although management believes that the plans, objectives, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives, and expectations expressed in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history and track record of operating losses;

  1. our cash position and ability to raise additional capital to finance our activities, including to fund the construction and operation of Farm 3; (iii) the anticipated benefits and characteristics of AAS;
  1. the ability to secure any necessary regulatory approvals to commercialize any products; (v) our ability to adapt to changes in laws or regulations and policies; (vi) the uncertainty of achieving the business plan, future revenue, and operating results; (vii) the impact of business, political, legal, or economic disruptions or global health concerns, including the impact of the current global health pandemic; (viii) developments concerning our research projects; (ix) our ability to successfully enter new markets or develop additional products; (x) competition from existing technologies and products or new technologies and products that may emerge; (xi) actual or anticipated variations in our operating results; (xii) market conditions in our industry; (xiii) our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights and technologies; (xiv) the rate and degree of market acceptance of any products developed through the application of bioengineering, including bioengineered fish; (xv) our ability to retain and recruit key personnel; (xvi) the success of any of our future joint ventures, acquisitions or investments; (xvii) international business risks and exchange rate fluctuations; (xviii) the possible volatility of our stock price; (xix) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing , including to fund the construction and operation of Farm 3 and (xx) our ability to leverage our experience with Farm 3 to create additional farms. We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the risks to which the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are subject. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see AquaBounty's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available on the "Investors" section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that we may make. All information in this presentation is as of the date of its release, and AquaBounty undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

AquaBounty.com

2

Company And Market

Overview

AquaBounty: Leaders in Aquaculture and Biotechnology

Company Profile

Headquarters:

Maynard, MA

Total Employees:

88

RAS Farms:

Albany, Indiana and

Key Milestones

1989 First AquAdvantage Salmon "AAS" line created

1995 Regulatory approval process begins for AAS

Prince Edward Island, Canada

2015

U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approves AAS

for consumption in the US

Pioneers in on-land aquaculture, using proprietary technology

to deliver game changing solutions to global problems

Committed to feeding the world with land-based salmon

farmed efficiently, sustainably and profitably

Blazed the trail for genetically engineered animal protein;

overcoming political and perceptual hurdles

Significantly increasing profitability for salmon farming in land-

based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems ("RAS")

Leveraging 25 years of operational experience with RAS to

2016 Health Canada approves AAS for consumption in Canada

2017 AquaBounty purchases Indiana Farm

2018 Conventional salmon eggs enter Indiana Farm Hatchery

2019 AAS eggs enter Indiana Farm Hatchery

2020 First conventional salmon harvested in June

produce efficiently and ensure success of new farming

methods

2021

First genetically engineered salmon harvested in May Selected Pioneer, OH for first large-scale farm

AquaBounty.com

4

Investment Highlights

  • Proprietary salmon genetics utilized to create the first of its kind, genetically engineered animal approved for consumption by FDA and Health Canada -
    AquAdvantage Salmon ("AAS")³
  • $17 billion1 global salmon market driven by a massive supply-demand imbalance and increasing need for fresh and nutritious proteins for a growing global population2
  • AAS offers superior economics vs. conventional salmon by enabling 70% more harvest output while using 25% less feed - expected to provide EBITDA margins 2x higher than conventional salmon in land-basedfarms
  • Competitive moat created by the regulatory framework gives us a significant lead on anyone planning to come to market with genetically engineered salmon
  • Industry leading management team that brings significant food service, supply & production experience with a robust biotechnology & aquaculture background
  • Process validation from the successful first harvest of conventional salmon in Q2 2020 and sales demand from the inaugural AAS harvest Q2 2021
  • Selected location for Farm 3 - a 10,000 metric ton commercial scale farm; confirmed basis of design; construction expected to begin in Q4 2021

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ: AQB)

Share Price6

$4.54

Market Cap6

$322.5M

Cash7

$204.5M

Debt7

$9.5M

Shares Outstanding6

71.0M

Float6

198.3M

Insiders & 10% Holders6

38.5%

  1. Data as of August 30, 2021
  2. Cash and debt as of June 30, 2021. Cash includes marketable securities and restricted cash.

1. FAO Statistical Data Search (December 2019)

4. Effects of combined 'all-fish' growth hormone transgenics and triploidy on growth and

2. Westhoek et al., The Protein Puzzle (2011) - United Nations

nutrient utilization of Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar L.) fed a practical grower diet of known

AquaBounty.com

3. U.S. FDA AquAdvantage Salmon Fact Sheet, https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/animals-intentional-

composition - Elsevier, May 24, 2013

5

genomic-alterations/aquadvantage-salmon-fact-sheet

5. See Slide 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 03:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
