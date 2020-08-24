Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.    AQB

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AQB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AquaBounty Technologies to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that management will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 – 4, 2020.

Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020          
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) – Track 2   
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36170

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About AquaBounty

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company’s objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species.

The Company’s AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties about AquaBounty, including but not limited to statements with respect to the completion, timing, size, and use of proceeds of the proposed underwritten offering of common stock. AquaBounty may use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “can,” “focus,” “will,” and “may” and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether or not AquaBounty will be able to raise capital, the final terms of the underwritten offering of common stock, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the underwritten offering of common stock, AquaBounty’s business and financial condition, and the impact of general economic, public health, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by AquaBounty, see disclosures contained in AquaBounty’s public filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and prospectus supplement for this offering. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and AquaBounty undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
AquaBounty Technologies
Dave Conley
Corporate Communications
(613) 294-3078

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 385-6449
AQB@mzgroup.us

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:31aAquaBounty Technologies to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
08/20AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Optio..
GL
08/07AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offer..
GL
08/06AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common St..
GL
08/06AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/06AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
08/06AquaBounty Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Six M..
GL
07/30AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES : BIO Announces New Leadership for Food and Agriculture ..
AQ
06/30AquaBounty Commences Commercial Harvest of Conventional Atlantic Salmon Raise..
GL
06/03AquaBounty Technologies to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 54,6x
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 2,98 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sylvia A. Wulf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Clothier Chairman
Alejandro Rojas Chief Operating Officer-AquaBounty Farms Division
David A. Frank Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark Walton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.33%166
LONZA GROUP57.76%45 395
CELLTRION, INC.66.30%33 765
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.98%30 139
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.84%27 404
MODERNA, INC.239.72%26 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group