    ECNL   IT0005241192

AQUAFIL S.P.A.

(ECNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/01 04:33:58 am EDT
6.900 EUR   -0.43%
01.06.2022 11:15 Suspension of the exercise regarding the Market Warrant of Aquafil S.p.A.

06/01/2022 | 05:23am EDT
SUSPENSION OF THE EXERCISE

REGARDING THE "MARKET WARRANT AQUAFIL S.P.A."

Arco (TN), June 1, 2022 - Aquafil S.p.A. [ECNL IM] announces that, pursuant to Article 3.6 of the Rules for the "Market Warrant Aquafil S.p.A.", the arithmetic average of the weighted average price of all ordinary Aquafil shares (ISIN IT0005241192) traded on the MTA market on a daily basis in May 2022 (as announced by the calculation agent BNP PARIBAS Securities Services) is € 6.3775, below the Strike Price, equal to € 9.5.

Accordingly, the exercise ratio for the conversion of the Market Warrant Aquafil S.p.A. warrants for June 2022 is negative, thus, pursuant to Article 3.1 of the Rules for the "Market Warrant Aquafil S.p.A.", the Warrants are not exercisable during June 2022.

The Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Aquafil ordinary shares referring to the month of June 2022 exceed the strike price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of July 2022 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Aquafil S.p.A.".

For further information, please refer to the Rules for the "Market Warrant Aquafil S.p.A." Warrants, available on the Company's website (www.aquafil.com), as well as on the centralized storage mechanism called eMarket STORAGE accessible from www.emarketstorage.com.

* * *

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products - such as fishing nets and rugs - that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material - caprolactam - with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group's production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group is present in seven countries and in three different continents, with over 2,800 employees at 19 production sites located in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Scotland, Thailand and Japan.

Investors Contact

Media Contact

Karim Tonelli

Barabino & Partners

investor.relations@aquafil.com

T: +39 02 72.02.35.35

mob: +39 348 6022.950

Federico Vercellino

f.vercellino@barabino.it

Barabino & Partners IR

mob: +39 331 5745.171

T: +39 02 72.02.35.35

Stefania Bassi

s.bassi@barabino.it

mob: +39 335 6282.667

Agota Dozsa

a.dozsa@barabino.it

mob: +39 338 7424.061

Disclaimer

Aquafil S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
