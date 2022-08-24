Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Aquafil S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECNL   IT0005241192

AQUAFIL S.P.A.

(ECNL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
6.160 EUR   -1.75%
11:58a24.08.2022 - 17 : 45 Signing of a Term Sheet for the purchase of a majority share in the Indian corporation Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited
PU
08/17FROM WASTE TO ART : Hyundai Motor and Healthy Seas teach younger generation about supporting the circular economy
AQ
08/0101.08.2022 14 : 33 Suspension of the exercise regarding the Market Warrant of Aquafil S.p.A.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

24.08.2022 - 17:45 Signing of a Term Sheet for the purchase of a majority share in the Indian corporation Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited

08/24/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AQUAFIL ANNOUNCES

THE SIGNING OF A TERM SHEET

FOR THE PURCHASE OF A MAJORITY SHARE

IN THE INDIAN CORPORATION

GUJARAT POLYFILMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Arco (TN), August 24, 2022 - Today, Aquafil S.p.A. [ECNL:IM] signed a non-binding term sheet that provides for the possible acquisition of a majority share in the Indian company Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited.

GUJARAT POLYFILMS Private Limited

Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited produces nylon-6 polymer and textile fibers at its Surat plant in Gujarat, India. In the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported revenues amounting to approximately € 55.0 million (2022 average exchange rates), with margins in line with its sector of reference.

Strategic rationale

The Indian market is currently one of the top markets in the world by internal growth. The potential acquisition aims to ensure polymer production capacity in the Asian market, while also continuing the globalization process of fibers for fabrics. In addition, the geographical positioning and competitiveness of local cost factors will permit to plan further possible expansions of the Group's operations in Asia.

The term sheet

The term sheet signed by the parties is not binding and envisions, over a period of approximately five months, the completion of all due diligence necessary to ensure the complete understanding and assessment of the industrial and commercial operations of Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited, as well as the negotiation and drafting of the contractual documents required to undertake the potential transaction.

* * *

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products - such as fishing nets and rugs - that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material - caprolactam - with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group's production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group is present in seven countries and in three different continents, with over 2,800 employees at 19 production sites located in Italy, Slovenia, United States, China, Croatia, Scotland, Thailand and Japan.

1

For further information

Investors Contact

Media Contact

Karim Tonelli

Barabino & Partners

investor.relations@aquafil.com

Federico Vercellino

mob: +39 348 6022.950

f.vercellino@barabino.it

T: +39 02 72.02.35.35

Barabino & Partners IR

mob: +39 331 5745.17

T: +39 02 72.02.35.35

Stefania Bassi

s.bassi@barabino.it

mob: +39 335 6282.667

Agota Dozsa

a.dozsa@barabino.it

mob: +39 338 7424.061

2

Disclaimer

Aquafil S.p.A. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 15:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AQUAFIL S.P.A.
11:58a24.08.2022 - 17 : 45 Signing of a Term Sheet for the purchase of a majority share in the I..
PU
08/17FROM WASTE TO ART : Hyundai Motor and Healthy Seas teach younger generation about supporti..
AQ
08/0101.08.2022 14 : 33 Suspension of the exercise regarding the Market Warrant of Aquafil S.p...
PU
07/0404.07.2022 10 : 43 3F module June 2022
PU
07/0101.07.2022 09 : 45 Suspension of the exercise regarding the Market Warrant of Aquafil S.p...
PU
06/29AQUAFIL S P A : Investor Presentation - Mid & Small Virtual 2022 - June 2022
PU
06/29AQUAFIL S P A : Investor Presentation - Mid & Small Virtual 2022 - June 2022
PU
06/29AQUAFIL S P A : Investor Presentation - Mid & Small Virtual 2022 - giugno 2022
PU
06/2020.06.2022 11 : 35 Weekly report on the treasury share buy-back plan
PU
06/16AQUAFIL S P A : Investor Presentation - European Midcap Event 2022 Parigi - June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 670 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2022 19,5 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 195 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 318 M 318 M 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart AQUAFIL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aquafil S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AQUAFIL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,27 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Bonazzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Egidi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simona Heidempergher Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Margherita Zambon Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Profumo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-18.15%318
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-30.24%2 318
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-3.85%1 908
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-11.68%1 803
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-2.24%802
BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.27%201