Arco, Italy, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUAFIL RANKED FIRST AMONG GLOBAL COMPANIES

IN THE "TEXTILES" SUBINDUSTRY

ACCORDING TO MORNINGSTAR SUSTAINALYTICS ESG RISK RATING

Arco, December 20, 2023 – Aquafil S.p.A. [ECNL:IM] [ECNLF:OTCQX] ranked as the top company globally in the "Textiles" subindustry according to the Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating1.

The excellent rating of 10.7 improved by 4.7 points2 from the rating received in 2022.

Today, the Group is ranked in the "low" ESG risk level, slightly above the “negligible” one.

The score is measured on a scale consisting of 5 levels (Negligible, Low, Medium, High, Severe) and a rating from 1 (lowest risk) to 100 (highest risk).

Moreover, with this result, Aquafil is in the third percentile of the companies rated globally by Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading company in ESG analysis and evaluation. An abstract of the report is posted on the website at: https://www.sustainalytics.com/esg-rating/aquafil-spa/2005614095

“The result obtained confirms our commitment and the effectiveness of the improvement process already initiated, which aims to achieve, by 2025, a negligible assessment of the ESG risk level”, stated Giulio Bonazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Aquafil.

For more information on Aquafil’s ESG commitment and specific initiatives, please see the Sustainability section on the website https://www.aquafil.com/esg-agenda-2030/

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group employs over 2,800 people, at 19 production sites located in nine countries and in four different continents, more precisely in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Thailand, Australia and Japan.

1 The ESG Risk Rating of Sustainalytics measures a company's exposure to material ESG risks specific to its target industry and the level of management of those risks, using a multidimensional method of risk measurement.

2 The previous rating of 15.4 was "Core" while the current rating is "Comprehensive."