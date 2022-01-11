Log in
    ECNL   IT0005241192

AQUAFIL S.P.A.

Aquafil S p A : An artistic vision of sustainability

01/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An artistic vision of sustainability

Last year, AquafilSLO contributed to the creation of two artworks on the theme of a sustainable future. AquafilSLO uses old fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic as raw materials for ECONYL® regenerated nylon. In cooperation with the Department of Textile and Clothing Design at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Engineering of the University of Ljubljana, the fishing nets used by AquafilSLO as a raw material for ECONYL® regenerated nylon have become part of two significant visual creations.

Tapestry "Vision of Sustainability"

The tapestry "Vision of Sustainability"was created within the framework of the International Biennial of Textile Art BIEN 2021, which took place from 26 May to 14 August 2021 in Kranj and Škofja Loka and Radovljica. BIEN brings together artists in projects that aim to raise awareness through textiles on topics such as the circular economy, cultural heritage and environmental issues.

The group Tapestry "Vision of Sustainability" studies man's relationship to nature, mimics natural ways of working, suggests new ways of using materials and wonders about their future. The future of materials lies in returning to our roots, in returning to nature and imitating natural ways of working. With the help of modern technology and a high level of awareness, we are able to change the flow of the current world and turn to a better future.

Different materials were used to create the tapestry: air lace, various reused translucent materials and latex resin; obsolete fishing nets; old ropes, socks and wool and synthetic felt. The tapestry is still exhibited on the facade of Layer's house in Kranj.

Authors: Lovro Ivančić (HR), Lan Krebs, Mateja Premrl, Lucija Srebre (SI)

Photos: Maša Pirc

The "Infinite Trash" Project

The "Infinite Trash" project was created by students of textile and clothing design at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Engineering. With illuminated piles of waste material, they wanted to present something ordinary and address the issue of environmental pollution and of the role played by the textile industry. The exterior made of fishing nets draws attention to the problem of plastics in the world and in the textile industry that is woven into our lives. The woven threads and endless mirrors conjure up an idyllic, almost magical landscape of seemingly endless problems for which we can find an endless solution for our tomorrow. A pile of waste acquires new value, new potential, and also new content in the creative process.

The illuminated object was part of the international festival Light Guerrilla 2021 between 24 May and 19 June 2021. It was exhibited at the Mitnica Gallery in Ljubljana.

Authors: Maria Hernández Garcia (ES), Marika Gönc, Gašpar Marinič, Zoja Muhič and Maja Zupanc (SI); mentors: doc. mag. Katja Burger Kovič, Ph.D. Marija Jenko, Marko Vivoda and Katerina Mirović; co-production: Zavod Forum Ljubljana.

Photos: Gašpar Marinič

Disclaimer

Aquafil S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
